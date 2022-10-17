Adventurous couples open up about their racy bedroom antics

A couple specifically said they had played the role of Harley Quinn and the Joker

Couples share the adventurous ways they spruce up the bedroom on Whisper

People have revealed the adventurous ways they spice up intimate moments with their partners – and a surprising number of them involve costumes.

Men and women from all over the world have shared their confessions on an anonymous secret-telling app Whisperand reveals the scandalous things they get up to in the bedroom.

One woman said she and her husband pretend to dress up in their wedding clothes to relive their wedding night, while others hailed the existence of Halloween – because they’re already in costume.

Dressing up was a common theme, with some couples specifically role-playing as the Joker and Harley Quinn and others as vampires. Meanwhile, another couple enjoys pretending to be strangers.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the best confessions…

This couple, from an unknown location, said they like to role play in bars and pretend to cheat on their partners by pretending to be strangers

Another couple, who did not share their location, said they pretend to have an affair once a month

A Santa Rosa, California man said he ‘pretended to be a fireman’ for his wife

This woman from Maryland in the US said Halloween is her favorite holiday because she and her husband can ‘use our costumes to role play’

Meanwhile, another couple, from Burlington, Vermont, are using their old Halloween costumes to spice things up

This woman says she and her husband make vampire-themed RPGs – which ‘never fail to turn me on’

This couple from Ontario, Canada decided to go on a ‘first date’ as different people

Another person joked: ‘I have a Phantom of the Opera fantasy. I can’t wait to role play with my husband’

This man said he and his wife role-play Mad Men in the bedroom — but with a little twist

One person from Tucson, Arizona said they role-played like “if we are strangers and with others”