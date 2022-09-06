Adele shows off never-before-seen back tattoo of a bird as she leaves dinner with Rich Paul

Adele revealed a never-before-seen tattoo on her back when she went out to dinner with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Monday.

A majestic bird ink was seen on the 34-year-old’s back as she popped out Wally’s in Beverly Hills wears a low-cut black top.

However, the ink already seemed to be removed as it looked slightly faded and several shades lighter than tattoos usually appear.

Adele left the restaurant with her wavy blond hair partially slicked back in a no-nonsense bun.

She carried a glittering silver clutch and wore black and blue jeans over her long-sleeved shirt.

The singing sensation adorned her look with an array of charm bracelets, gold hoop earrings, several rings and a trendy mandarin orange manicure.

Her boyfriend Rich looked relaxed as he left the diner in a gray sweater and pink New Balance sneakers.

He smiled as he got behind the wheel of his car as his lover tightened her seat belt.

Adele has a number of tattoos, but this is the first time fans have glimpsed her massive bird ink.

She already has a large bird tattoo that covers much of her right shoulder blade.

While it wasn’t as visible as her last ink, it instead appeared several shades darker than her new bird tattoo.

The outing comes after Adele took her first Emmy win for her TV concert, One Night Only.

However, as Adele celebrated the win by posting a slew of photos with her new trophy online, she also sparked speculation that she was married to Rich.

A snap of the gong sitting on her coffee table showed a personalized game labeled “The Paul’s,” sparking a spate of comments from excited fans who suspected the secretive star has married her partner of a year.

The game, which appears to be a set of dominoes or Rummikub tiles, had ‘The Paul’s’ (sic) – with a misplaced apostrophe – written clearly on the side, prompting one of the star’s 50.8 million followers to ask: ‘are you married? ‘ in the comments.

“I don’t know if it makes me more excited or upset by the bad punctuation,” another joked.

The superstar and the multimillionaire agent first met at a party a few years ago and made their relationship public in the summer of 2021.

The musician was previously married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, the father of her nine-year-old son Angelo, who married in 2018 and broke up the same year.

In an interview last month with ELLE UKAdele responded to rumors that she was engaged, joking that she “might as well be married.”

“I’ve never been so in love,” she gushed. ‘I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids.

She added shyly, “Well! We will. Well, I’m not married” when asked if the ring she’s been wearing recently is an engagement diamond.

‘I’m just in love! I am happy as I will ever be. I might as well be married,” she later confesses her huge ring: “I’m not engaged. I just love luxury jewelry, boy!’

In May, Adele moved in with Rich, who leads NBA star LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons, after a year of dating while sharing a photo of them outside their new $58 million dollar Beverly Hills home.