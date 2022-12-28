Adelaide: Seven kittens found ALIVE after being dumped in suitcase in car park as temperature soared

Seven tiny kittens have been found alive after being dumped in a suitcase in what has been called a Christmas miracle.

Three of the kittens were just three weeks old and had not yet been weaned from their mother, while the other four were around 10 weeks old.

The seven little creatures were found in a zipped suitcase on Christmas Day morning in a car park in the Adelaide suburb of Athelstone.

A man who was walking came across the case around 8 a.m. Sunday next to the Athelstone Recreational Reserve.

It was lucky that I found them in the morning, since that same day the temperature in Adelaide rose to 32°C.

Four of the seven kittens (pictured) found trapped in an abandoned suitcase are around 10 weeks old

The man was horrified to discover that there were kittens trapped in the suitcase, and the older ones were visibly scared.

The man took the kittens home, gave them water and contacted the RSPCA South Australia branch.

The three-week-old kittens need to be fed every four hours and so they were placed in a temporary foster home with a member of RSPCA staff.

The 10-week-old kittens are in good condition and are expected to make a full recovery from their ordeal.

“Being locked inside a dark, airless suitcase is a horrible thing for any animal to endure,” said RSPCA rescue officer Nalika van Loenen.

She said that being so young, it’s very likely that the kittens would have died in the heat on Christmas Day if they hadn’t realized when they were.

“It is shockingly cruel and unnecessary, when there are humane options to hand over unwanted animals to a reputable animal welfare organization like the RSPCA or find them new homes,” he said. the advertiser.

The dumping of the kittens is under investigation by the RSPCA.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the group on 1300 277 722.

If the person who abandoned the kittens is found, they could face two years in jail or a $20,000 fine under South Australia’s Animal Welfare Act.