Adam Kinzinger: Democrats ‘should be ashamed’ for propping up Trump-backed John Gibbs in Michigan

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger criticized the Democratic Party Wednesday morning after the House majority campaign arm successfully tipped the scales in a Michigan GOP primary race.

‘The [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] should be ashamed of themselves,” the Illinois legislature told CNN’s New Day, referring to the House Democrats’ formal war chest.

Fortunately, some members of Congress, Democrats, have spoken out and said they are disgusted. I respect that.’

Kinzinger is one of four House Republicans announcing their retirement this year after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Capitol riots, out of 10 in total.

Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer became the second of the set to lose re-election on Tuesday evening. He was narrowly defeated by former Trump administration official John Gibbs.

Meijer accused Democrats of hypocrisy in an essay published by Common sense where he highlighted the thousands of dollars that his House colleagues who praised his impeachment vote were now funneling in to beat him.

“It was utterly mind-boggling to see this unraveling within my party,” Meijer wrote.

The only thing that has been more sickening has been the ability of my Democratic colleagues to sell any pretense of principled reasons for political expediency – at the same time denounce the demise of democracy and rationalize the use of their hard-collected dollars to fund the alleged object of their fears.’

He said the DCCC spent $435,000 on an ad blitz to promote Gibbs in the hopes that the fringe candidate would be easier to beat in the November general election — which Meijer denounced as a “naked political game.”

It’s more than Gibbs raised himself during the entire campaign cycle.

The far-right former Trump official, who carries the ex-president’s backing, has questioned President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and previously accused Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman of participating in satanic rituals.

Kinzinger told CNN on Wednesday, “If Peter’s opponent wins – continues through November and wins – then it will be the Democrats. Congratulations.’

“I mean, here’s the thing – don’t keep coming to me asking where all those good Republicans are” [are] who defend democracy, and then take your donors’ money and spend half a million dollars promoting one of the worst election deniers out there,” he said.

The moderate Republican admitted that others would write off the tactics as political as usual.

“How cynical is that,” Kinzinger said. “And that’s why Americans are just sick of both sides, to be honest.”

Both moderate and progressive Democrats have gathered in recent days to denounce the campaign strategy, especially amid Republican outrage over Meijer’s loss.

New York Rep. Ritchie Torres tore the move as “embarrassingly hypocritical” on ABC News last Sunday, as well as a waste of the House Democrats’ resources.

Capitol riot committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, who is not seeking reelection, told Politico, “Many of us are facing death threats for trying to tell the truth about January 6.”

“It’s just mind-boggling that people who encourage candidates are telling the same kind of lies that caused Jan. 6 and continue to endanger our democracy,” she said.

The Democrats’ gamble runs the risk of a much more radical Republican Party coming to power in 2023.

At the state level, the Arizona Democratic Party was apparently trying to tip the scales in favor of another Trump-approved candidate — this time for governor.

In July, the party sent out a lengthy email thanking Republican governor candidate Karrin Taylor Robson for her past left-wing donations.

According to NBC News, it would have been an attempt to undermine her race against Trump-backed former local news anchor Kari Lake.

“As the Republican primary for governor continues to spark a toxic infighting, the Arizona Democratic Party will always be grateful for Robson’s long-standing support in helping Democrats win the election, including in November,” part of the Democrats’ message reads. .

Lake’s campaign and supporters took the email as a bat to Robson.

As of Wednesday afternoon on the East Coast, Lake Robson narrowly leads by just over 10,000 votes, with about 20 percent more votes to count.

And in Pennsylvania, Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro — the state’s attorney general — funneled money into Doug Mastriano’s Trump-backed campaign.

Democrats there hope that Mastriano, who won his primary, will be more polarizing towards moderate voters in the battle-stage state.