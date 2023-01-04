Acer shows off 18-inch gaming laptop with RTX 4000 GPUs: is bigger always better?

At CES 2023, Acer unveiled new models in its Predator Helios range with colossal screen sizes, with the new gaming laptops being 16-inch and 18-inch, respectively. The laptop packs a mini LED display and a slew of new features and performance updates that are super impressive, but there are bigger things to discuss before we get into that.

The 18-inch Helios 18 gaming laptop is huge. It doesn’t sound like much on paper (as someone who uses the metric system, it didn’t say much to me at first), but the 16:10 screen is nothing to scoff at.

The bezels are super thin, so you can take full advantage of the big screen whether you’re gaming or watching movies. It does make you wonder who exactly needs that much screen real estate. While the screen size is a plus if you want to put the laptop on your desk and use it as a desktop replacement, if you’re going to be spending over $2,500 on a gaming laptop, consider just springing for a full desktop setup. The bigger the laptop, the harder it is to take it with you when you need to.

(Image credit: Future)

Also new specs

Size aside, the Predator Helios 18 is fully equipped with an up to 13th generation Intel Core i9 processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 4000 mobile series, one of the first examples of Lovelace architecture in a laptop. The Helios 18 comes with Nvidia Advanced Optimus, Nvidia’s graphics switching technology that allows the laptop to switch seamlessly between integrated graphics and discrete graphics, so you don’t have to reboot or see a sudden black screen when that switch happens .

Helios is also introducing an improved version of Acer’s PredatorSense, the utility app that will serve as the control center for the laptop. The per-key RGB backlit keyboard comes with two additional function keys: a PredatorSense key that takes you directly to the app, and a Mode key. The Mode key toggles between different modes such as eco, quiet, balanced, performance and turbo to meet the requirements of a particular scenario.

A nice little addition is the customizable thermal deco kit on top of the rear exhaust vents, which you can remove and paint to match your vibe. Spray paint, decals, and water transfer printing are all great options if you want to make this huge laptop your own.

Until we can get our hands on the new Predator Helios models, we can only anticipate the kind of performance and power they can achieve. I expect the laptops to live up to the hype and can’t wait to see Nvidia’s new Lovelace GPUs in action in a smaller package.

