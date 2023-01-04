Acer shows off 18-inch gaming laptop with RTX 4000 GPUs: is bigger always better?

By
Jacky
-
Acer shows off 18-inch gaming laptop with RTX 4000 GPUs: is bigger always better?

At CES 2023, Acer unveiled new models in its Predator Helios range with colossal screen sizes, with the new gaming laptops being 16-inch and 18-inch, respectively. The laptop packs a mini LED display and a slew of new features and performance updates that are super impressive, but there are bigger things to discuss before we get into that.

The 18-inch Helios 18 gaming laptop is huge. It doesn’t sound like much on paper (as someone who uses the metric system, it didn’t say much to me at first), but the 16:10 screen is nothing to scoff at.

The bezels are super thin, so you can take full advantage of the big screen whether you’re gaming or watching movies. It does make you wonder who exactly needs that much screen real estate. While the screen size is a plus if you want to put the laptop on your desk and use it as a desktop replacement, if you’re going to be spending over $2,500 on a gaming laptop, consider just springing for a full desktop setup. The bigger the laptop, the harder it is to take it with you when you need to.

Acer Helios 18 gaming laptop from behind

(Image credit: Future)

Also new specs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR