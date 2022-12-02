“Absolute nonsense”: Hansi Flick attacks Bastian Schweinsteiger’s assessment of Germany’s shock exit

<!–

Hansi Flick rejected Bastian Schweinsteiger’s assessment of his German side’s performance against Costa Rica on Thursday evening, calling it “absolute rubbish”.

The former World Cup winning midfielder had claimed Flick bore little responsibility for the national side’s shock group stage exit before the ex-Bayern Munich coach insisted he was in fact to blame.

Despite beating Costa Rica 4–2 in their final match of Group E, Die Mannschaft was eventually eliminated from the tournament on goal difference after Japan defeated Spain 2–1 in the group’s other major upset.

Hansi Flick disapproved of Bastian Schweinsteiger’s analysis of Germany’s shock group stage exit

Schweinsteiger made a quick bet on his former national side after their limp exit in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row.

‘Hansi didn’t do much wrong. The responsibility lies with the players,” he claimed after the game for the German broadcaster ARD.

“I am very disappointed and shocked at how it turned out. The appearance of the national team is not enough, that is not enough.

“We invited the opponent. The fundamental problem is that we often invite the opponent.’

But Flick was quick to describe his analysis as “absolute rubbish,” also claiming, “I don’t care about other teams because it’s all up to us. If you look at the matches and the number of goals, it’s our fault.

Germany were eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament

“I am convinced that in the (last) game against Spain we had opportunities and chances to win, but you have to take those chances and score and then it would have been a different situation for us.

“There are so many reasons (for Germany’s departure), but I’m not looking for excuses. We didn’t have much time to train, but that’s not the point. We did our duty today and left the field with a win, but the result could have been better.’

After leading 1-0 at half time, Germany actually fell to a 2-1 deficit after a Manuel Neuer own goal in the 70th minute saw both Costa Rica and Japan qualify for Group E at the expense of favorites Spain and Germany .

Schweinsteiger claimed Germany’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar was “not enough”.

But despite scoring four goals that night, the former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder believed Germany still lacked a clinical lead.

He added“I’m disappointed and shocked at how this went today. The national team did too little.

‘It’s not good enough. Statistics don’t matter in the end. You must take your opponent out of the game.’

Schweinsteiger wasn’t alone in his criticism of the performance, of course, given the huge dismay that the four-time winners are dropping out of the tournament much earlier than expected.

2014 co-champion Sami Khedira echoed the sentiment, claiming, “I am disappointed. I was optimistic, I admit. But I’m shocked. Football is not only about playing, but also about mentality and attitude.’