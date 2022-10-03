ABC weekend co-host Fauziah Ibrahim baffles viewers with suggestive ‘knob’ joke live on air

A prize was awarded to a team that researched the optimal way to turn a door handle

Co-host Fauziah Ibrahim made the joke during a segment on the Ig Nobel Prize

An ABC news anchor has stunned his guest and audience after making a suggestive ‘knob’ joke live on air.

Weekend Breakfast co-host Fauziah Ibrahim made the thought-provoking joke during a segment on the Ig Nobel Prizes – satirical awards run by the ‘scientific humor magazine Annals of Improbable Research’ – on Sunday.

The programme’s guest, along with co-host Johanna Nicholson, were left speechless after Ms Ibrahim joked about this year’s winning study of the optimal way to turn a doorknob.

“From personal experience, sometimes you need two hands to handle a big knob,” Ms Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim made that joke after the trio observed video footage of 32 volunteers turning 47 doorknobs, leading the research team to conclude that more fingers were needed to turn larger doorknobs.

The guest stammered ‘um’ and ‘yeah’ before ignoring the joke and elaborating on the benefits of the research.

“(It’s) something that’s important in terms of looking at the way we interact with the world, and obviously it’s important for people who have disabilities in particular or older people who might need a little help with the design ,” she said.

Professor Gen Matsuzaki led the Japanese team that won the engineering prize to investigate the optimal way to turn a door handle.

The winners were one of 10 unusual or trivial achievements in scientific research celebrated at the satirical event.

Viewers were in disbelief after hearing the comment, but found humor in the suggestive banter, labeling the joke ‘excellent’ and ‘nothing but class’.

‘I thought I imagined it. ‘From personal experience’ she said…excellent,’ one viewer tweeted.

‘I had it playing in the background and couldn’t believe it @ABC – brilliant!’ another viewer commented.

‘Fauziah Ibrahim knows exactly what she just said and we all heard it and giggled,’ chimed a third.

A fourth wrote: ‘Fauziah Ibrahim on #ABC News Channel, on (a) segment on the Ig Nobel Prize for doorknob size research, trying to be funny… Nothing but class.’

Other viewers claimed the comment was inappropriate and made for “awkward viewing”.

“I swear like a sailor, but this was not the time or place,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

One Reddit viewer said they wished the camera had cut to the news desk at the time of the comment so they could see the awkward reactions of the guest and host.

‘Well I think it’s funny, especially with the awkward reactions from the others. It would be more fun though if we had the feed from the desktop at the time,’ the user wrote.

“Had to do a double take, Awkward view,” commented another Reddit user.

Ibrahim’s (pictured) comments divided viewers, with some claiming the suggestive joke was ‘hilarious’ while others branded it ‘inappropriate’ and ‘awkward’

It is not the first time the news anchor has faced backlash from the public.

Earlier this year, Ibrahim was criticized for making a crude joke about the similarities between a robot finger and a sex toy during her weekend breakfast show just two weeks after she returned to air after a month’s break from broadcasting duty.

Ibrahim was dismissed after it was revealed she created two public Twitter lists describing her followers as ‘lobotomized s**theads’ and ‘Labour trolls/thugs’.

The breakfast host has since deactivated his Twitter account.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Weekend Breakfast for comment.