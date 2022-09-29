Aaron Judge is just one homer away from breaking AL and Yankees record

His 61st against Toronto Blue Jays tied him with the legendary Roger Maris

New York Yankees star needs another home run to break AL and team record

Aaron Judge is close to making history after finally hitting his 61st homer of the season.

The star of the New York Yankees is in unstoppable form this season and is about to break the American League and team home run record.

His seventh inning hit against the Toronto Blue Jays tied him with Bronx legend Roger Maris. Incredibly, it was his 34th at bat after hitting his 60th home run.

Judge surpassed another baseball legend in Babe Ruth when he made his 60th homer of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, but had to wait for his 61st. He had played six games without a home run.

Maris previously held both the AL and Yankees records, set in 1961, one ahead of Ruth’s regular season record of 60 from 1927.

He is also in the running to win the Triple Crown, as he is alone on RBI’s and batting average. If he could achieve this feat, he would be the first Yankee to win the elusive title since Mickey Mantle 66 years ago.

Since playing for No. 60 last week against Pittsburgh to drive a comeback in the ninth inning, the four-time All-Star was 5 out of 18 with three doubles, eight walks and eight strikeouts.

The closest he’d come to Maris’ 1961 mark was a 404-foot drive caught in front of the midfield fence on Thursday.

Pirates pitcher Eric Stout was labeled ‘the biggest coward in baseball’ by Yankees fans after walking Judge in the eighth inning after his team gathered to get him on the plate in an attempt to kill Maris tie with 61 home runs last Wednesday.

Judge became furious with the umpire after his close check-swing call against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and then the last game of the series was canceled after a 98-minute delay, leaving Judge this week to chase Maris in Toronto. .

Judge was drafted by the Yankees minor league in 2013 and then signed a $1.8 million contract, but he suffered an injury and was unable to participate that season.

Judge has been pivotal to the Yankees’ dominance in the AL East, but will soon be out of contract

He played for the Yankees minor leagues from 2014 to 2016, when he was promoted to the major leagues.

During his 2017 rookie season, he broke many records – hitting a home run with the highest exit speed in history at the time and earning recognition for hitting the longest home run of the season.

In 2019, he became the third fastest MLB player to hit 100 home runs and had the highest exit speed average of all major leaguers at 95.9 mph.

The judge rejected a $213.5 million seven-year extension offer from New York for the season and will expire at the end of the campaign.

After struggling with injuries from 2019-20 and failing to recapture form from his 52-home run rookie season, Judge had a strong 2021 and ultimately opted to play out his contract after accepting the Yankees’ offer. thought too low.

Judge is now reportedly in line to get a $300 million free agency contract.