Aaron Judge frustrated over close check swing call in the slugger’s final at-bat of the day

In his pursuit of a record 61st home run, Aaron Judge has been hampered by tough pitches and tough calls.

One of the toughest may have come Saturday afternoon in his game against the Red Sox.

First base umpire Chris Conroy saw the umpire check his swing on a pitch from John Schreiber that went high and outside. He called the umpire out on a third strike.

Judge responded by pointing his arm in Conroy’s direction, saying something in his direction, then waving back at him in anger.

It was Judge’s second strikeout on an 0-3 day that saw him fail to hit a home run for the fourth straight game.

Ever since hitting home run No. 60 in a game against the Pirates, he has gone 3 for 13 with a pair of doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.

The lack of production has lowered his batting average to .314, with Boston’s Xander Bogaerts’ average rising to .315 to lead the American League.

Combine Judge’s home run numbers with his league-leading 128 RBI tally, and he’s in the hunt for the first Triple Crown in baseball since Miguel Cabrera accomplished the feat with the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

The Yankees won the game 7-5 thanks to Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer right after Judge struck out.

Judge has another chance to tie the record against Boston. He will face Brayan Bello as the Yankees try to sweep the Bronx.