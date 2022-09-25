Aaron Carter gets visit from police after worried fans ask for check over troubling online behavior

Aaron Carter’s fans were so concerned about the singer that they called police to ask officers to check on him.

TMZ has reported that the welfare claims came on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, after fans worried the 34-year-old would be using drugs off-camera while streaming a live social media chat.

The screen went black during the online conversation and some fans thought they heard spraying and inhaling in the background.

Welfare Check: Police in Lancaster, CA were asked to conduct a wellness check on Aaron Carter, 34, who, according to TMZ, could be sniffing during an online stream Tuesday, Sept.

The singer of I Want Candy has previously admitted to having a panting addiction.

According to McGill University, sniffing involves “inhaling (or “hugging”) fumes from your everyday everyday household products, such as glue, cleaners or paint. This panting produces a high that is comparable to the effects of alcohol.’

When police and firefighters responded to the musician’s home in Lancaster, California, sources said Aaron didn’t come to the door initially, but when investigators made contact, the singer said he had been asleep.

Results: No drugs were found in the house and there was no evidence of a suicide attempt

The Fool’s Gold artist, who previously revealed he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder and anxiety, claimed online that he was “the troll hunter” and sprayed what appeared to be air freshener. He explained the actions to TMZ as a joke, saying, “I’m tired of people chasing me, so I trolled everyone.”

The incident happened just days after the troubled singer went online and threatened to sue his on-again, off-again girlfriend Melanie Martin, who once accused him of domestic violence but later recanted.

Troll Hunt: The singer told TMZ that the stunt where he sprayed air freshener was a joke and he acted like a ‘troll hunter’ because ‘I’m tired of people chasing me so I trolled everyone’

Both Aaron and Melanie have lost custody of their nine-month-old son, Prince, who is being cared for by his maternal grandmother.

Aaron claimed that he has volunteered to join a month-long outpatient program through Lionrock Recovery so that he can regain custody of the boy.

In an interview with the american sun, he explained: ‘It’s an abstinence program and I work with an individual counselor. I do group therapy, parenting classes, domestic violence classes, I certified myself for CPR, just a lot of different things,” he continued, “It’s new to being a parent, but it’s actually become a lot of fun and exciting and has given me a new chapter of my life. It’s been great.’