AACTA Awards 2022: Youthful Natalie Imbruglia looks ageless once again in a slinky dress

She’s put on a stylish display on the red carpet in recent weeks.

And Wednesday was no exception as Natalie Imbruglia attended the AACTA Awards in Sydney.

The ageless singer and actress looked sensational in a slinky black dress that flashed a small thigh and her collection of tattoos.

Youthful Natalie Imbruglia looked timeless again as she donned a thigh-bare black dress at the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday night

The dress had a unique hemline that was long on one side and short on the other.

She increased her height with a pair of black satin platform shoes, a Cartier bracelet and a unique ring.

Natalie wore her hair in a half up half up style and a bronzed makeup palette.

Natalie has recently been rumored to have put her romance back to bed with her ex-husband, Daniel Johns of Silverchair.

The singer, 47, said the suggestion that they are back together 14 years after their divorce is “bullshit”.

Despite previously saying that Johns, 43, was the “love of her life,” she said she’s just glad they’re in a “good place” after not speaking for 10 years.

It comes days after Daniel sent a touching message of support to his ex-wife Natalie as the former Neighbors actress prepped for her performance.

The musician, who was married to the singer from 2003 to 2008, said Natalie would do an “amazing job” as the host of the music industry’s night of nights.

He posted the message during a Q&A session on Instagram and said he would not be attending the ARIA Awards ceremony as he “doesn’t like crowds” but believed “Natalie Imbruglia will do a great job as host.”

Natalie declared Daniel as the “love of her life” during a November 2021 Spotify podcast series about his troubled life.

Despite the acrimonious nature of their divorce, Natalie now views her ill-fated marriage to Daniel as a gift.

She said on the Who is Daniel Johns? podcast: “He was the love of my life and I think over time you realize that’s really special and you look back on it fondly, and it’s not very often that you both feel that way about each other. ‘

Daniel also had positive things to say about his ex-wife, insisting that their relationship just wasn’t working because they had different goals in life.

Daniel met the pop star at age 19 and said Natalie taught him “how to be a man.”

He later admitted that the couple had not spoken to each other for a decade after they split. “We’re friends now,” he said in an interview with The Project last year.

Natalie met the rocker at an awards ceremony in 1999 and they married four years later on New Year’s Eve at a beachside ceremony in Queensland.