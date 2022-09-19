A trilogy born in enmity ended in mutual admiration as Canelo Alvarez bests Gennady Golovkin

It wasn’t the Thrilla in Manila where Muhammad Ali ended their unholy trilogy when he thought he was dying, like Joe Frazier was retired when he was practically blind.

It wasn’t episode three of Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder when the Gypsy King finally beat the Bronze Bomber in the middle of next year.

But it was a fitting conclusion to a rivalry that was electrifying in its first two parts and, frankly, in its unanimous decision to seal the deal without recrimination or regret.

There was no sin in this town on Saturday night. At least not in the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s rivalry has become one of the great pairings in boxing

The two rivals embrace after the match after gaining mutual respect across the three matches

The third edition of the epic Canelo-Triple G series did not fully come to life until Gennady Golovkin, from somewhere in his 40-year-old body, found the strength and energy to give Saul Alvarez a fight, and his adoring thousands of Mexico’s Independence Weekend celebrating a scare.

A fight for the undisputed super-middleweight world champion that Canelo appeared to have locked up, loaded and unloaded at the halfway mark, only to suddenly burst into a climax.

The near resurrection of the Kazakh technician who seemed to age before our eyes in the earlier rounds made it close enough to turn my scorecard into a draw.

But when it’s this close, there’s no arguing with the two judges who voted 115-113 in favor of the virtual hometown boy. It meant a difference of only one round between us. The third judge was slightly over the top with 116-112… but what the hell!

You have to love Canelo for the heart, the guts, the fighting spirit that kept him going the distance with a broken left hand in the opening rounds.

For his patriotic empathy with his people, who threw fits as the scoring gap closed but returned to frenzy as the verdict fell in what will be Margarita-ville for a few more days.

Alvarez’s victory means he retains the world super-middleweight crown after outpointing his rival

The two best fighters of their generation gave boxing what it badly needed after the controversies surrounding the scoring of the first two fights as an inappropriate victory for Alvarez followed by an improbable draw. A definitive, undisputed result.

Behind the technicalities of the cards, there is a sense that Canelo deserved to use his exclamation mark. Golovkin’s mistake was starting slow. In the end, he did a little too little, too late.

But the effort allowed him to embrace his younger opponent before their final farewell. Congratulating Alvarez and exchanging rich compliments as one great fighter to another.

The feel-good factor warmed us all. So was Canelo’s entrance into the Arena with legendary Mexican singer Alejandro Fernande, who went hand-in-hand with emotional renditions of patriotic songs accompanied by several mariachi bands.

Alvarez’s entrance included traditional Mexican songs and themes with a Mariachi band

The broken hand underlined how hard he hit Golovkin and he would say: ‘I’m going to have surgery before I fight again.’

That he would like a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, the impeccable Russian he took on too lightly four months ago and also proved too big for him at light-heavyweight.

Whoever, the Canelo odyssey continues to the sound of music. He says: ‘It was a privilege to share the ring with Triple G and I have more history to make.’ Where Golovkin?

When asked if this second defeat by Canelo spelled retirement, he said: ‘I still feel good. I still feel strong. I’ve only lost twice, to one of the greatest fighters in the world, and I’m unscathed. And I’m still middleweight world champion.’

Losing weight, but still gaining for what he calls: ‘This dangerous game which can be very harmful.’

A trilogy born in enmity has ended in mutual admiration. For which we can all be truly grateful.