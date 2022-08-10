A simple heart scan may predict if you’re at risk of dementia in the next 10 years, study finds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Simple heart scans may be able to predict your risk of being diagnosed with dementia within a decade, a study suggests.

Researchers found that older people with abnormalities in their left atrium were one-third more likely to develop the disease — even if they showed no sign of heart problems.

It suggests that scans normally only used for people with suspected heart disease or heart attack patients could help determine who is most at risk for dementia.

The left atrium helps pump oxygenated blood to vital organs, including the brain. If the chamber is faulty, it can reduce blood flow to the brain – a risk of dementia.

Atrial cardiopathy is the term for a variety of conditions that can cause the left atrium to malfunction.

It can lead to strokes and irregular heartbeat, two complications that have also been linked to dementia.

But the study of more than 5,000 American adults in their 70s concluded that atrial cardiopathy was an “independent risk factor.”

The researchers, led by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said it could help inform “new interventional strategies.”

Researchers found that older people with abnormalities in their left atrium are 35 percent more likely to develop dementia. Graphic: The left atrium pumps fresh oxygenated blood into the left ventricle, where it is taken from the heart by the aorta and sent to the brain via the carotid arteries

WHAT IS DEMENTIA? THE KILLER DISEASE THAT DEPRIVES SUFFERING OF THEIR MEMORIES A GLOBAL CARE Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders (affecting the brain) that affect memory, thinking, and behavior. There are many different forms of dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common. Some people may have a combination of dementias. Regardless of which type is diagnosed, each person will experience their dementia in their own unique way. Dementia is a global problem, but it is most often seen in wealthier countries, where people are likely to live to very old age. HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE INVOLVED? The Alzheimer’s Society reports that there are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK today. This is expected to increase to 1.6 million by 2040. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting between 50 and 75 percent of diagnosed individuals. There are an estimated 5.5 million Alzheimer’s patients in the US. A similar percentage increase is expected in the coming years. As a person gets older, the risk of developing dementia also increases. Diagnoses are improving, but it is believed that many people with dementia still remain undiagnosed. IS THERE A CURE? Currently, there is no cure for dementia. But new drugs can slow progression, and the sooner it’s noticed, the more effective treatments are. Source: Alzheimer’s Society

In the UK, around 900,000 people are thought to be living with dementia, and this percentage is expected to increase with the aging of the population.

The figure is nearly seven times higher in the US, with 6.2 million affected by the memory-robbing condition.

There is no cure for the disease, which means doctors can only prescribe medications that reduce symptoms.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Associationlooked at 5,078 adults who did not have dementia from North Carolina, Maryland and Mississippi.

They were on average 75 years old at the start of the study.

The participants’ hearts were scanned between 2011 and 2013 using transthoracic echocardiograms – an ultrasound of the heart.

The scans are usually given to people who have had a heart attack or to diagnose heart valve problems or congenital heart disease.

Participants returned for second tests between 2016 and 2017 and third tests between 2018 and 2019 to measure their brain performance and detect dementia and recheck their hearts.

Physicians assessed their memory, reaction times, language and problem-solving skills through a combination of in-person and telephone cognitive tests, and in some cases interviewing patients’ loved ones.

Doctors used the scores to diagnose dementia according to official criteria.

A total of 763 people had the brain disorder in 2019 — with those with atrial cardiopathy at a 35 percent increased risk.

The risk persisted even when other lifestyle factors such as smoking and high blood pressure were taken into account.

In the paper, the researchers write: ‘We found that the presence of atrial cardiopathy was significantly associated with an increased risk of dementia.

‘We found that both’ [atrial fibrillation] and stroke mediated part of the effect between atrial cardiopathy and dementia, but that the relative contributions were: [less than] 10 percent.

‘These findings show that a state of atrial cardiopathy, which precedes [atrial fibrillation] and stroke, contributes to the risk of dementia independent of [atrial fibrillation] and stroke.

‘We cautiously suggest that an understanding of this relationship could provide a basis for new intervention strategies to counteract the development of dementia.’

Atrial cardiopathy is a term used to describe a range of conditions that affect the atria’s ability to pump blood through the heart.