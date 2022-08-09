A Florida political website lands a scoop.

The news that the FBI had searched Mar-a-Lago appeared to have been first reported Monday by Peter Schorsch, the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com.

Mr. Schorsch, a former political associate, started blogging years ago as a way to exchange political gossip and help customers. But as viewership grew along with revenue, he has hired experienced political reporters in the state and gained credibility for his website, which identifies itself as a new media platform for Florida campaigning, elections, government, policy and lobbying.

He is also candid about his journalistic limitations.

In a tweet reporting the searchMr. Schorsch admitted that he wasn’t quite sure why the FBI had been given a search warrant.