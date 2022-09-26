A comprehensive guide to plant milk vs. cow’s milk. Which is better and why?

Finally, it’s time to talk about milk! One of the most heated arguments in the food industry today revolves around the question of plant milk vs. cow milk. Which one is best, and why? Many consumers are trying to limit their intake of animal products, while others have dietary restrictions that preclude them from drinking dairy products. Regardless of the reasons for drinking plant milk, it’s important to know what the nutritional differences between plant and cow milk are so you can make an informed decision on which type of milk is right for you and your diet.

In order to answer the question about which milk is better—plant or cow’s milk—we have to look at 3 different factors: health, sustainability, and taste/texture. Let’s start with health.

The content comparison

Plant-based milk is, on the whole, considered healthier than cow’s milk. This is due in large part to their lower levels of cholesterol and saturated fats, with some coming close in nutrition to plain old skim or 2%. Cow’s milk contains 12g of sugar per serving (though it varies based on fat content), while plant-based options usually have less than 1g per serving. Additionally, plant-based milk doesn’t contain lactose, a naturally occurring sugar found in dairy that can cause digestive issues for people who lack an enzyme to break down the molecule. And because cow’s milk doesn’t contain any fibre at all, plant-based options like almond milk typically offer more fibre per serving.

Types of plant-based milk and their nutritional benefits

(i) Almond milk-Low calories, high in monounsaturated fats.

(ii) Oat Milk-high in soluble fibres, which makes it a favourite for making great lattes.It also has a high carb content.

(iii) Pea Milk-high in protein as it’s one of the original vegan protein powder alternatives-it’s got high soluble fibres and protein, so it thickens really fast, which makes it great for smoothies.

(iv) Rice Milk – It’s made from either brown or white rice, so it’s got a lot of carbs. Low in protein and naturally sweet. It’s a good alternative for individuals with allergies, as most people are not allergic to rice.

(v) Soy Milk – This option has a very high protein count and has some healthy fats, which help lower cholesterol and promote better heart health.

Are plant milks healthy?

The benefits of plant milks over cow’s milk are their high fibre content, which has been linked to decreased risks of heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and weight gain. Plant milks contain essential vitamins like Vitamin A and Vitamin D, in addition to having lower sugar levels than cow’s milk. In addition, plant milks such as almond milk contain calcium, a nutrient that can be difficult for those who don’t drink cow’s milk or eat dairy products every day to obtain enough in their diet.

The environmental comparison

Plant-based milks have significantly less of an environmental impact than cow-based milks because they require fewer resources, energy, time, water, and land mass to produce than traditional cow’s milk does. In turn, the environment benefits from reduced greenhouse gas emissions when plant-based milk is consumed instead of cow-based milk. Plant-based milk is also biodegradable or at least compostable (with the exception of soy). This makes it a more environmentally-friendly option than dairy in both its production and consumption.

What are the disadvantages of plant-based milk?

Though considered healthier than cow’s milk, plant milk also has its disadvantages:

Plant-based milk doesn’t taste as good as cow milk so some people might find that the compromise in taste is not worth the reduction in environmental impact it offers.

Another downside of these plant milk alternatives is that they tend to be more expensive than cow’s milk. (However, you can find some options on special, like Almond milk which is at half-price in the current Woolworths catalogue ).

Some plant-based milk variants aren’t fortified with calcium or vitamin D, so you may want to include these nutrients from another source as well.

What’s the healthiest type of milk?

As we all know, drinking milk on a regular basis is important for bone development and overall health. Soy, oat, rice, almond milk, and other plant-based milks have been rising in popularity in recent years as alternatives for those who can’t consume dairy or just want a change from the norm. It is reported that retail sales for plant milk have surpassed $3 billion in the United States and $20 billion globally. The verdict? We concluded that it is up to personal preference. Each type of milk offers different nutritional value and it all depends on each individual’s needs.

Cow’s Milk vs. Plant Milk for Toddlers

Many doctors warn against giving children under 2 any type of milk because their digestive systems haven’t matured enough yet, but this doesn’t mean that toddlers should never drink it at all! For toddlers, cow’s milk offers more calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and Vitamin D per serving than plant-based milks do. Plant-based milks like almond milk are often marketed as being healthier because they don’t contain lactose (cow’s milk does), but research shows that these claims are not entirely true: For example, almond milk has about 50% less calcium than cow’s milk does; many brands add thickeners like carrageenan to mimic the creamy texture of cow’s milk; and plant-based milks are not always fortified with vitamins A or D like cow’s milk is.