The median age of senators at the start of the current Congress was 64.3 years

By this standard, President Joe Biden, 79, and Donald Trump, 76, are over the hill

Nearly three-quarters of Americans say they want an age limit for elected officials, with roughly as many Republicans as Democrats agreeing to retire older politicians, a new poll shows.

Overall, 73 percent of the more than 2,000 adults surveyed by YouGov called for age limits. Among them, 70 was the most popular age to retire, with 40 percent of respondents being the favorite.

The investigation comes at a particularly older period in American political life, led by Democrats like 79-year-old President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, and Senate Republican Supreme Republican Mitch McConnell, 80.

Even former President Donald Trump, who will run for the White House again in 2024, would be considered exaggerated in the minds of many voters — even at the relatively young age of 76.

The trend continues downward. The average age of senators at the start of the current Congress last year was 64.3 years – the oldest such meeting in history.

The top senator, California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, is 89 and was born at the end of the Prohibition era in 1933.

Respondents to the poll seemed to seek more diversity in their elected officials. Only 12 percent wanted more older politicians, while almost half wanted younger people and more women on voting day.

Many worry that aging leaders are increasingly out of step with ordinary Americans, especially as technology is revolutionizing the way people live, work, shop and socialize.

Others fear older politicians are grappling with increasingly demanding jobs and a 24-hour news cycle — epitomized by the internet meme of blunder-prone President Biden’s “senior moments.”

Biden has experienced a drop in energy levels, with some aides claiming he “shuffles often” when walking, raising fears “he will trip over a wire.” He also often stumbles over his words during public speaking engagements.

Trump has faced similar questions about his age and health during his only term in office, and will likely face another onslaught of rumors and innuendo if he chooses to go back to work in 2024.

David Axelrod, an Obama-era Democratic strategist, has questioned the wisdom of letting Biden — already the country’s oldest president — run and serve for a second term at the helm of a global superpower.

“The presidency is a monstrously tough job and the stark reality is that the president will be closer to 90 than 80 by the end of a second term, and that would be a big deal,” Axelrod said. told the New York Times in June.

The U.S. Constitution sets minimum age limits for high office — presidents must be 35 or older, senators must be 30, and House representatives 25 or older. The nation’s founding document does not set a maximum age.

The US is not alone in having older leaders. Pope Francis is 85 and King Charles III, as he is now known, is 73. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, served majestically for seven decades until her death on Thursday at age 96.