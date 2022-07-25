5 PPE Items Worn by Construction Workers

Construction is a highly hazardous industry with many threats to construction workers. This is why PPE is so important for those working in this industry and there are 5 key types that workers need to have access to at all times. Keep reading to find out more.

Footwear

Construction workers need to wear heavy-duty, steel-capped safety footwear that will protect their feet. Objects falling from height or dropping heavy items while carrying them are serious threats that every worker faces each day.

Hard Hat

Construction workers (and any visitors) should wear a hart hat at all times while on a construction site. This is because objects can fall from height and impact could be fatal. Hard hats can also provide head protection if someone were to fall from a ladder or trip on the worksite (another common hazard).

Eye & Face Protection

A lot of the work involved in construction involves creating debris, which can be a risk to your face and eyes. Inhaling dust, fumes and other toxic substances can lead to very serious lung disease, which is why masks are so important on a construction site. People also need to have goggles that will protect their eyes and allow them to carry out key tasks like sawing with confidence.

Body Protection

There are also some tasks in construction that can put the torso, arms and legs in danger. Using a chainsaw is the most obvious example and it is important that workers are wearing full body protection when carrying out tasks such as this.

Ear Protection

Workers are constantly exposed to loud noises on a construction site and this can lead to hearing damage, which can be hard to reverse. Therefore, people need to be wearing ear defenders or ear plugs while working in loud environments and operating heavy-duty machinery such as jackhammers.

Wearing PPE

These are 5 of the key items that workers need to have access to, but it is also important to have rules in place to enforce the wearing of PPE as people can forget/not bother. It is also important that people are aware of and follow health and safety protocols to prevent an accident from happening on your construction site. Many find it helpful to use refresher health and safety training sessions to keep health and safety at the forefront of people’s minds.

PPE is essential for any construction site and can prevent serious and even fatal accidents from occurring. The above are the 5 key types of PPE that need to be made available to construction workers at all times so that they can work safely and with confidence each day. Having PPE is key, but you also need to make sure that staff have the proper training and follow health and safety protocols at all times.