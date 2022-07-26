The year will soon change, but there will always be cyber threats that cannot be ignored. Be careful; the threat of malware remains a challenge in 2022 and beyond.

Don’t just click on unknown and suspicious-looking links or surf on unsafe sites. Also, don’t pick any app that looks questionable. Here’s what you should watch out for in 2022:

5 Dangerous Virus & Malware Threats in 2022

1. COVID-19

A unique name for malware. Following the event of COVID-19, some hackers are trying to be more creative by releasing another terrible malware with the same name. They do it by sending emails with malicious links or attachments relating to the pandemic.

The poor victims might fall for it easily, especially when they feel so intrigued by clicking the link or attachment.

2. Clop Ransomware

Ransomware is still a terrible problem to face, and now it has evolved into Clop Ransomware. It’s one of the most serious malware threats that are known globally. The malware is still new but can be even more dangerous than the old one.

Since it has become a really troubling threat, you’ll need decent protection for that. One step you can do is by having a VPN. It’s even better if you can use the WireGuard protocol feature. The feature is only available at reputable VPN services. With it, you can always be safe when going online.

3. Fake Update (Fake Windows Update)

If you ever look at the fake emails telling you to update certain Windows services, avoid them immediately. If better, delete them completely. Once installed, this fake update malware will encrypt your data and act as ransomware.

4. Gameover Zeus

The Zeus malware family gave birth to another member called Gameover Zeus. Is it finally the final one in the family? We don’t think so.

It acts by targeting financial institutions to steal any private information, including the client’s bank details. It has the ability to bypass a decentralized system, which makes it really dangerous.

5. Fleeceware

Another common malware that’s bothering people in 2022 is Fleeceware. According to the data provided by researchers, around 600 million Android users actually don’t know that they have Fleeceware on their devices. It’s small but doesn’t act as terrible as other malware types.

How to Protect Your System

1. Data backup

One of the right protections against ransomware attacks is to back up all information or data on the device on a different system. The best way to do that is to save the backup data on an external HDD that is not connected to the internet at all. This way, when exposed to an attack, you don’t have to worry about losing the data on the device.

2. Always suspicious of emails, websites, and apps

The most common way that hackers do this is to use the phishing email method; false advertising on websites; or suspicious applications and programs.

Therefore, it’s a good idea for users to be extra careful when opening emails or visiting unknown websites. Try to download the application in the official application store, and always read the reviews in the application before installing it.

3. Use an antivirus program

While they may sound ‘old school,’ antivirus programs can stop ransomware attacks before they are downloaded to your computer and delete them when detected.

Mostly, antivirus programs can block the automatic installation process of some fake ads while you are browsing the internet and look for any malware that has infected your computer or mobile device.

4. Install updates

Don’t forget to update the software or application you are using when it is available. Through this update, developers often fix ‘holes’ that are often used to install ransomware.

5. Never pay the ransom

As mentioned earlier, this ransomware attack will force the victim to pay a certain amount of money to regain access to the data. Keep in mind that after paying the ransom, it doesn’t mean you will get the data that was held hostage right away.

For information, you can use several programs to decrypt the hostage data. Or, if you have backup data, you can immediately restore the device to its original state without needing to worry.