5.3 billion cell phones to become waste in 2022: report

Mobile phones contain valuable materials such as gold, copper, silver, palladium and other recyclable components.



More than five billion of the estimated 16 billion cell phones owned worldwide are likely to be discarded or discarded by 2022, experts said Thursday, calling for increased recycling of the often hazardous materials they contain.

Stacked flat, many unused phones would soar 50,000 kilometers (30,000 miles), more than a hundred times higher than the International Space Station, the WEEE research consortium found.

Despite containing valuable gold, copper, silver, palladium and other recyclable components, nearly all of these unwanted devices will be hoarded, dumped or incinerated, causing significant health and environmental damage.

“Smartphones are one of the electronic products of most concern to us,” said Pascal Leroy, director general of the WEEE Forum, a nonprofit that represents 46 producer responsibility organizations.

“If we don’t recycle the rare materials they contain, we will have to mine them in countries like China or Congo,” Leroy told AFP.

According to the 2020 Global E-Waste Monitor, broken cell phones are just the tip of the 44.48 million tons of global electronic waste that is generated annually and not recycled.

According to a survey in six European countries from June to September 2022, many of the five billion phones withdrawn from circulation will be hoarded rather than dumped in the trash.

This happens when households and businesses forget cell phones in drawers, closets, closets or garages instead of bringing them in for repair or recycling.

Up to five kilograms (8 pounds) of e-devices per person are currently hoarded in the average European family, the report finds.

According to the new findings, 46 percent of 8,775 households surveyed considered potential future use the top reason for hoarding small electrical and electronic equipment.

Another 15 percent build their gadgets with the intention of selling or giving them away, while 13 percent keep them because of “sentimental value.”

Social challenge

“People often don’t realize that all these seemingly insignificant items have a lot of value and together represent huge volumes on a global level,” says Pascal Leroy.

“But e-waste will never be collected voluntarily due to the high costs. That’s why legislation is essential.”

This month, the EU parliament passed a new law requiring USB-C to be the sole charging standard for all new smartphones, tablets and cameras from the end of 2024.

The move is expected to generate annual savings of at least 200 million euros ($195 million) and reduce more than a thousand tons of electronic waste in the EU each year.

According to Kees Balde, Senior Scientific Specialist at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), legislation in Europe has resulted in higher e-waste collection rates in the region compared to other parts of the world.

“At European level, 50-55 percent of e-waste is collected or recycled,” Balde told AFP. “In low-income countries, our estimates dip below 5 percent and sometimes even below 1 percent.”

At the same time, thousands of tons of e-waste are shipped every year from rich countries, including members of the European Union, to developing countries, further increasing their recycling burden.

The receiving end often lacks financial resources to process e-waste safely: hazardous substances such as mercury and plastic can contaminate the soil, contaminate water and enter the food chain, as happened near a Ghanaian e-waste dump site.

Research conducted in the West African country in 2019 by the IPEN and Basel Action Network revealed a level of chlorinated dioxins in chicken eggs laid near the Agbogbloshie landfill, near the center of Accra, 220 times higher than the levels observed are allowed in Europe.

“We have moved mountains in Europe,” says WEEE Forum Director Pascal Leroy. “The challenge now is to transfer knowledge to other parts of the world.”

