3 people killed, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A shooting in Pittsburgh killed two women and a man and injured a fourth, authorities said.

Pittsburgh public safety officials said the gunfire was near a busy intersection in the North Side at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

A public safety spokesman, Cara Cruz, said a woman died at the scene. A second woman and a man were pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital. Cruz said another man who arrived at the hospital was in stable condition with a gunshot wound to one leg.

No arrests were immediately announced and there was no immediate mention of the number of gunmen. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the shooting occurred on the southern edge of the Allegheny Commons, which is home to a convenience store and gas station, the Allegheny Elks Lodge, and a park.

