2 South American researchers murdered in Missouri

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) – Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American investigators whose bodies were found after a weekend fire at an apartment near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.

Kansas City police identified the victims as Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile.

The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said in a: tweet On Tuesday, both Behrensen and Palma were predoctoral researchers there.

“Our deepest condolences go out to their families,” the tweet read. “At this difficult time, and especially out of respect for the two families, we want to honor and remember the joy, optimism and exceptional work that these two individuals embodied and all that they accomplished.”

Behrensen and Palma suffered what police described as “apparent trauma” when firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze on Saturday. Both were pronounced dead on the spot.

Police have released few details, but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked for help from anyone with surveillance video on Tuesday.

