2-in-1 Dell Latitude 9430

Processor
Intel Core i7-1265U 10 x 1.3 – 4.8 GHz, 49 W PL2 / Short Burst, 24 W PL1 / Sustained, Alder Lake-U
Memory
16 GB
, LPDDR5, 2133 MHz, Dual-Channel, Soldered
Display
14.00 inch 16:10, 2560 x 1600 pixel 216 PPI, 10-point capacitive, native pen support, AU Optronics B140QAN, IPS, Dell P/N: X7F7W, AUO4991A, glossy: yes, 60 Hz
Mainboard
Intel Alder Lake-P PCH
Soundcard
Intel Alder Lake-P PCH – cAVS (Audio, Voice, Speech)
Connections
2 USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 2 USB 3.1 Gen2, 2 Thunderbolt, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, 1 Kensington Lock, Audio Connections: 3.5 mm combo, Card Reader: MicroSD, 1 Fingerprint Reader, Brightness Sensor, Sensors: Gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, Proximity
Networking
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (a/b/g/h/n=Wi-Fi 4/ac=Wi-Fi 5/ax=Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.2
Size
height x width x depth (in mm): 13.94 x 310.59 x 215.18 (=0.55 x 12.23 x 8.47 in)
Battery
60 Wh Lithium-Polymer
Operating System
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Camera
Webcam: 1080p
Primary Camera: 2 MPix
Additional features
Speakers: Quad speakers, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, Dell Optimizer, Power Manager, Digital Delivery, Command, 36 Months Warranty
Weight
1.473 kg (= 51.96 oz / 3.25 pounds), Power Supply: 221 g (= 7.8 oz / 0.49 pounds)
Average Score: 84.9% – good
Average of
2 scores (from
1 reviews)
price: – %, performance: 81%, features: 73%, display: 86% mobility: 79%, workmanship: 89%, ergonomy: 87%, emissions: 93%
89.8% Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 convertible review: The Intel 12th gen upgrade | Notebookcheck
The 2022 update includes a higher resolution webcam, 5G support, and faster Alder Lake-U CPU options all with vPro support. Are the differences enough to propel it over the already excellent Latitude 9420 2-in-1?
80% Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 Review
Source: PC Mag
We liked its 9420 predecessor and we like the Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 very much; enterprise IT managers will find it a highly capable, easily deployable option with attractive features ranging from its sunny screen to available 4G or 5G. The thing keeping it from Editors’ Choice honors isn’t its lack of an OLED screen, though that would be a nice status symbol. It’s a high price tag—we know business laptops cost more than consumer models, but the Latitude’s almost $3,000 while the OLED-screened Yoga 9i is under $2,000. Still, if your company can amortize that pain over three to five years, the Dell will reward you handsomely.
Single Review, online available, Very Long, Date: 09/28/2022
Rating:
Intel Iris Xe G7 96EUs: Integrated graphics card in Intel Tiger Lake G4 SoCs based on the new Gen. 12 architecture with 96 EUs (Execution Units / Shader Cluster). The clock rate depends on the processor model. The Tiger Lake chips are produced in the modern 10nm+ process at Intel.
Modern games should be playable with these graphics cards at low settings and resolutions. Casual gamers may be happy with these cards.
» Further information can be found in our Comparison of Mobile Graphics Cards and the corresponding Benchmark List.
i7-1265U: On Alder-Lake based mobile CPU with 2 performance cores and 8 efficient cores. The performance cores offer hyper threading, leading to 12 threads that can be processed. The CPU clocks from 1.3 to 4.8 GHz. The TDP is specified at 15 Watt.» Further information can be found in our Comparison of Mobile Processsors.
14.00″:
Above all, this display size is used for subnotebooks, ultrabooks and convertibles. For all three types, this size is quite large. The biggest variety of subnotebooks is represented with this size.
Large display-sizes allow higher resolutions. So, details like letters are bigger. On the other hand, the power consumption is lower with small screen diagonals and the devices are smaller, more lightweight and cheaper.
» To find out how fine a display is, see our DPI List.
1.473 kg:
In former time,s this weight was typical for big tablets, small subnotebooks, ultrabooks and convertibles with a 10-11 inch display-diagonal. Nowadays, often 15 inch laptops weigh as much.
Dell: Dell Inc. is a multinational technology corporation that develops, manufactures, sells, and supports personal computers and other computer-related products. Based in Texas, Dell employs more than 82,700 people worldwide (2009). In 2006, Dell purchased the computer hardware manufacturer Alienware. In most countries, the laptops are directly sold to consumers by Dell and each notebook custom-assembled according to a selection of options. In 2014, the global market share of Dell laptops was 12.3% and it is 14% in 2016.
84.9%: This rating should be considered to be average. This is because the proportion of notebooks which have a higher rating is approximately equal to the proportion which have a lower rating.
» Further information can be found in our Notebook Purchase Guide.
