11 Tips That Will Make You Guru In Dhow Cruise Dubai:

A dhow cruise is a must-do activity if you’re looking to explore the city of Dubai and its waterways. These traditional Arabian boats offer an intimate and unique view of this fascinating destination. However, before you climb aboard, you should know a few things to make the most of your experience. Here are 11 tips that will turn you into a dhow cruise guru.

Book A Private Charter For An Intimate Experience:

Most dhow cruises in Dubai are group tours, which can be a great way to meet new people and save money. However, if you’re looking for a more intimate experience, it’s worth splurging on a private charter. This way, you’ll have the whole boat to yourself and can customize the itinerary to suit your needs.

Sunset or Night Cruise is best option:

One of the best times to enjoy a dhow cruise is sunset or after dark. Not only will you see the city’s skyline in all its glory, but you’ll also avoid the heat of the day. Nighttime cruises include extra entertainment, such as live music or a belly dancing show. However, they do tend to be more expensive than daytime cruises.

Take Advantage Of The Open-Air Deck:

Most dhows have an open-air deck where you can soak up the sun and fresh air as you cruise. Make sure to take advantage of this by spending some time on deck. Not only will you get a better view of the city, but you’ll also be able to take some great photos. Besides this, you can also enjoy the cool breeze and relax in the company of your friends or loved ones.

Go For A Swim:

The best way to cool off during the hot Dubai summer is by taking a dip in the ocean. And what better place to do that than from the deck of a dhow cruise? Just make sure you take along your swimsuit and towel. Besides this, you should also take proper safety measures like wearing a life jacket. Generally, the crew will provide them, but it’s always better to be prepared.

Get A Tan:

If you want a perfect tan while on your dhow cruise in Dubai, bring along some sunscreen and apply it regularly. You can also ask the board staff for recommendations on the best spots to sunbathe. However, remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water to avoid heatstroke.

Indulge In Some Traditional Arabic Cuisine:

One of the best parts of taking a dhow cruise is the chance to sample some delicious Arabic cuisine. From traditional dishes like hummus and lamb kofta to sweet desserts like baklava, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Most dhow cruise packages will include a buffet dinner, so be sure to come hungry. So, indulging in some authentic Arabic cuisine is a must if you’re looking to get a taste of the local culture.

Go For A Romantic Cruise:

Opt for a private or semi-private tour if you’re looking to add a touch of romance to your dhow cruise. These cruises offer a more intimate setting, with rose petals and candles to set the mood. You’ll also enjoy a delicious meal as you cruise down Dubai’s magnificent waterways. However, these cruises tend to be more expensive than the regular dhow cruises.

Listen To Some Live Music:

Most dhow cruises in Dubai come with live entertainment in the form of traditional Arabic music. This is an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture and enjoy authentic sounds. Take advantage of this and listen to the music while you want the views. Besides this, you can enjoy the views of Dubai Marina, JBR & Atlantis the Palm while relishing an international buffet dinner and soft drinks.

Sample The Local Cuisine:

Dhow cruises in Dubai often come with a buffet of traditional Arabian dishes. Be sure to sample as many as possible to get an authentic taste of the local cuisine. However, if you’re not a fan of spicy food, be sure to let your waiter know in advance so they can prepare something more to your liking. Besides this, an array of international dishes is also available to suit all palates.

Enjoy The Views:

One of the best things about taking a dhow cruise is the chance to see Dubai from the water. You’ll see all the iconic landmarks, like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah, and get a different perspective of the cityscape. So, we recommend you to always sit back and enjoy the experience of dhow cruise Dubai.

Go During The Day:

While you can find dhow cruises that operate at night, we recommend going during the day. Not only will you see Dubai’s skyline and architecture in all its glory, but you’ll also avoid the heat. Trust us – you don’t want to be in the sun for too long. Besides this, daytime cruises are generally cheaper than those at night.