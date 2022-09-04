‘Zuck him up’: Mark Zuckerberg spars with pro MMA fighter Khai ‘The Shadow’ Wu in new video

<!–

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of himself thrashing about with mixed martial artist Khai “The Shadow” Wu ahead of the fighter’s UFC debut on Saturday against Joshua Dillon.

Zuckerberg shared the video on Instagram and it started by showing the two trade punches and kicks in a studio while outfitted with fight training pads.

The pair are then seen wrestling to the ground, saying Wu ‘nice!’ exclaims. when Zuckerberg rolls over Wu and gets on top of him.

The video, which garnered more than 200,000 likes on Saturday night, quickly went viral and gained support, including from others in the fighting world.

‘This is amazing!’ Joe Rogan noted. ‘I’m so happy to see this. Training looks solid too!’

Former UFC Two-Division Champion Conor McGregor said, “Yo!!! F****** great Mark!’

‘MMA is like the perfect thing’ Zuckerberg said recently when he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Zuckerberg recently appeared on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience and revealed to Rogan his love for mixed martial arts.

“For example, I really like watching UFC, but I also like sports,” Zuckerberg says in the podcast.

He explained that fighting is “very important” to him and helps to maintain his “energy level and focus.”

“Because I have a connection with it,” he continued. “Since COVID, I’ve been super interested in surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it.’

“MMA is like the perfect thing,” he continued. “Because it’s like if you don’t pay attention for a second, you’re going to hit the bottom.”

“Can I unlock these skills in the metaverse?” online content creator Adam the Creator said, while the official UFC account said he had “nice combos.”

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner Bernardo Faria commented: ‘Amazing!!! Half guard, arm bars, triangle! Super cool!’

Zuckerberg met UFC President Dana White for dinner in late June, and White has said he knows Zuckerberg’s love of the sport, although it’s unclear whether they met during professional endeavors.

But some users were less nice to the Facebook founder, saying that Wu made it easy for him.

One commenter joked that Wu “don’t want to hit Zuck and lose his account,” while another urged him to get in the ring with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

Another jokingly threatened to challenge him to a fight to “unblock his business account.”

Others wondered if Zuck’s newly revealed passion would translate into his company’s products, and questioned whether this meant users would be able to battle in the metaverse.

Zuckerberg said he trains with Khai Wu, an American martial artist who will make his UFC debut on Saturday

Zuckerberg had to change and update his new ‘metaverse’ avatar after it took the heat of the internet

Meta’s CEO was recently criticized for the quality of Meta’s new virtual reality ventures, with some pointing out that it looks poor quality.

He shared his first avatar for an animated Eiffel Tower and was roundly mocked by the internet, with many comparing it to the graphics of now decades-old Nintendo games.

Zuckerberg has since shared an updated version, admitting that the Metaverse graphics shown were rudimentary.

One Twitter user put it succinctly: “He spent billions making the old Nintendo Wii-level graphics.”

It wasn’t just random people on the internet like New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose called the graphics “worse than a 2008 Wii game.”