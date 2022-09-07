Zooey Deschanel looks effortlessly chic at the photocall for Dreamin’ Wild at Venice Film Festival

Zooey Deschanel looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out of the photocall for Dreamin’ Wild at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The American actress, 42, cut an elegant figure in a unique white midi dress embellished with green bows and red and white floral lace motifs.

She styled her vibrant ensemble with a pair of sparkly pink heels, which were covered in shimmering roses and silver studs.

Zooey held a square navy blue handbag, which resembled a vintage chest of drawers, in one hand and decorated with silver studs.

The New Girl star has styled her fringed brunette locks in glamorous curls and accentuated her features with dramatic lashes of mascara.

Dreamin’ Wild sees Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins star as the real singing Emerson Brothers, which premieres Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival.

The film tells the true story of Donnie and Joe Emerson and begins as Dreamin’ Wild – the album the brothers made as teenagers in 1979 – was rediscovered decades after its first recording.

While receiving critical acclaim, Donnie is forced to reflect on his past and grapple with the emotional toll his dreams have taken on his family.

Zooey plays Nancy in the musical biopic, which was written and produced by Bill Pohlad, while Noah Jupe, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chris Messina and Beau Bridges also star.

Producer Bill said he wasn’t interested in the Emerson Brothers story at first, admitting he said no to the project before meeting Donnie and changing his mind.

He told Deadline: ‘I met Donnie and the whole group and I was just mesmerized by them and what kind of people they were. You never meet these people in movies, so I wanted to take that on.”

Casey, who stars as Donnie, said the real star didn’t want to be on set too much, admitting Donnie had “mixed feelings” about the biopic.

But Casey said he could spend time with Donnie and his family, adding, “Donnie said whatever you do will be good for me.”

The film festival will also play host to the world premiere of Ana’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde on Wednesday night.

Marking Ana De Armas’ first starring role, the drama is a fictionalized take on the icon’s life written and directed by Andrew Dominik and adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name.

During a speech at the Venice Film Festival, Casey praised Affleck Blonde, who described it as “incredible,” according to Deadline.

He gushed, “I’ve seen Blonde and it’s unbelievable. I’ve seen a few versions of Blonde and it’s taken [Andrew Dominik] a long time to get it out into the world.

‘But that’s just how he is. He’s so slow with it. And it’s a great, beautiful movie.’

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon, with film screenings in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, also debuted at its premiere — though it’s not part of the competition.