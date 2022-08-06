Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrate three years together with magical evening in LA

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have celebrated their third anniversary as a couple.

The Dreamin’ Wild actress, 42, and the Property Brothers star, 44 celebrated the magic of their relationship with a romantic date at Magic Castle in Los Angeles on Friday night.

In a series of snaps on Instagram, Zooey had emerged in an animal print midi dress in a 1940s vibe with puff sleeves and a black rose on the bodice and another on the belt.

The New Girl star wore gold Mary Janes, a bright red lip and styled her hair in loose layers for the celebration.

Property Brothers: Forever Home star was decked out in an aubergine colored sport coat, black and white printed shirt with a matching paisley tie and gray trousers.

His hair was slicked back and his beard trimmed to show a day’s stubble.

The reality star shared his joy on social media, writing: ‘Hard to believe… scratch that… Easy to believe it’s been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. you make everything better @zooeydeschanel and what a fitting way to celebrate in @magiccastlehollywood.”

Zooey gushed as she wrote, “Having the best (smile heart emoji) most beautiful three years ever. And thank you Magic Castle for helping us celebrate last night.’

The pair met in 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke where Jonathan revealed to Rush“I was flirting so much they had to edit it.”

Zooey shares two children, with her ex-husband, Elsie Otter, seven, and Charlie Wolf, five, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, 50.

The couple renovated a historic home called Park House, which is now their dream home.

Jonathan shared before and after details in a assembly video on social media.