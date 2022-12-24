Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott take her family to the Academy Museum in LA

Emmy-nominated actress Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend of three years – Property Brothers producer star Jonathan Scott – took her relatives to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

The 42-year-old LA resident held tight to her two children — daughter Elsie Otter, 7; and son Charlie Wolf, 5 – from her three-year marriage to ex-husband #2 Jacob Pechenik, which ended in 2020.

Zooey and the Canadian 44-year-old also reunited with her big sister – Devil in Ohio actress Emily Deschanel – who brought her 11-year-old son Henry for the family function at the LACMA complex.

Once safely inside, Deschanel and Scott posed for a projection of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial for a Instagram snap captioned, “Hey Zooey… I love Christmas singing with you!”

The Grammy-nominated singer responded, “Love Christmas with you back!”

Jonathan – who has 6.6 million social media followers – was very impressed by the Jaws shark model named ‘Bruce’ that hung from the ceiling of the museum, and he shared a Instagram story selfie video.

The White House Christmas couple — who met while filming a 2019 episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series — are looking forward to spending the holiday season in their newly renovated Los Angeles home.

“Jonathan and I are both huge Christmas holiday enthusiasts, so it’s kind of our favorite time of year,” Zooey shared. People last Monday.

‘We’ve just moved into a new house so we’re so excited to host some of the holiday season here. I love to bake with my kids. [Jonathan] to clean. It’s not that he can’t cook, but cooking, I’m good at that and it’s something I enjoy.

“I can’t wait to help people reconnect with their food!” On December 1, the Grammy-nominated singer announced her new food docuseries, What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, which premieres next year on Discovery+

In US and UK theaters June 30th! But first, audiences can see Zooey in Carlos Saldanha’s animated adaptation of Crockett Johnson’s 1955 children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon

And he said, “Okay, if you give me a prescription, I can do it.” But it’s not like he’s saying, “Oh dear, I can cook!”

December 1 Deschanel announced her new food docuseries called What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, which premieres next year on Discovery+.

But first, audiences can see the three-time Golden Globe nominee in Carlos Saldanha’s animated adaptation of Crockett Johnson’s 1955 children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon, which opens June 30 in US and UK cinemas.