Zoo sparks fury by FEEDING one of its giraffes to a lion after the animal died in Czech Republic 

A zoo that fed one of its beloved giraffes to a pack of carnivorous animals after it died has defended itself by saying “it would happen in nature.”

The Czech Republic’s Ostrava Zoo was inundated with complaints after posting a photo to social media of a lion devouring the corpse of an animal alongside news that the elderly, 19-year-old Rothschild giraffe had been euthanized.

Zoo spokeswoman Šárka Nováková said: ‘The giraffe fell down first, breathed heavily and did not get up again.

“Everything pointed to heart failure. We decided to euthanize because of the animal’s general condition, hypoxia, age and stress.’

The zoo wrote on Facebook: “Meat from more than 300 kg of animals was used as food for pets and other carnivores, as would be done in nature.”

The post was soon criticized with a troubled viewer saying, “Very sad…even if it’s the law of nature, the picture is out of place…”

Another wrote: ‘I don’t consider the photo choice the happiest. Maybe a nice snapshot of the same giraffe happily walking through the zoo?

“When we inform about the death of a person, we give a nice picture while he is alive, not how worms come out of his eyes… because it is also natural, right?”

In response, the zoo said; ‘The giraffe was already old, he was nineteen years old. In nature, the age of giraffes can be almost twenty years.

‘In human care, the life age is usually higher, animals often older than twenty years. The giraffe was healthy, until after the collapse it turned out that he had a weaker heart.

“She was shot and then fed.”

It added: ‘We currently have two young giraffes – a male and a female, breeding will certainly continue and expand.’

Now internet fans of the zoo have gathered to call the feeding “normal.”

One said, “This is life, what do you think a lion does for a living?”

Another wrote: ‘The giraffe has had a good life, even in captivity. It’s good that meat was used.’

Another commented: ‘The right decision, at least it was used. I just think it would be better to take a picture of a lion without a piece of a giraffe. people read the comments, not everyone needs to see it.’

Meanwhile, another said: ‘Great that the zoo can show the public reality. There is nothing to be ashamed of!

“Unfortunately, Disney tends to lead the way in public so people lose understanding of reality…”.

Rothschild’s giraffes normally live 10 to 15 years, in captivity about 25 years.

The second most endangered subspecies of giraffes, only a few hundred are now found in the wild in Kenya and Uganda.