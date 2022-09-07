Zoey Deutch shows off her gym-honed figure in a series of pretty bikinis

<!–

Zoey Deutch showed off her gym-cut figure in a set of pretty bikinis as she shared a slew of photos on her Instagram on Tuesday.

The actress, 27, gave a glimpse of her fun summer during several trips with her friends and boyfriend Jimmy Tatro in the latest Instagram post.

At one point, the star posed in a pink, orange and white patterned bikini for a mirror selfie while flashing her washboard abs and limber legs.

The beauty wore her honey tresses in beachy waves and chose to go makeup-free while working her best angles.

Another shot saw her don a pair of lilac two-piece knickers as she relaxed in the sun and sipped a drink while accessorizing with huge white-rimmed sunglasses.

Howard Deutch and Lea Thompson’s daughter was joined by her boyfriend Jimmy when she went to her story to share some snaps with her love.

At a glance they saw them cheering with their drinks as they relaxed on a boat, while at other times they were smartly dressed and enjoying a sweet hug.

She got a closer look at her glitzy outfit in another photo as she posed in the silver tassel while wearing radiant makeup.

The selection of other summer snaps showed her relaxing in a pool, enjoying seafood and swimming in the sea.

Her new holiday messages come a few weeks after her movie Not Okay premiered on Hulu.

Not Okay revolves around a woman who pretends to be the victim of a vicious attack on social media followers.

The film stars Dylan O’Brien, Deadpool actor Karan Soni and Blame actresses Nadia Alexander and Quinn Shephard.

Outside of Not Okay, Deutch has several new movies on the way, including Something from Tiffany’s starring Kendrick Sampson and Shay Mitchell.

She will soon begin filming The Most Dangerous Game with her Set It Up colleague Glen Powell.

Deutch will also star in the movie Hound about a shy dog ​​groomer who changes after being bitten by one of the dogs she grooms.

In demand: she will soon start filming The Most Dangerous Game with her Set It Up colleague Glen Powell