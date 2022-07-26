Zoey Deutch rocks a stylish turquoise mini-dress at a screening for new new film Not Okay

Zoey Deutch took a stylish look at a special screening of her new film Not Okay on Monday evening.

The 27-year-old actress – the daughter of actress Lea Thompson and film director Howard Deutch – walked the red carpet at the Bustle Tastemaker Screening in Los Angeles.

She was joined by Not Okay writer-director Quinn Shepherd and Bustle’s Emma Rosenblum on the red carpet.

Zoey: Zoey Deutch shone on Monday night during a special screening of her new movie Not Okay

Red carpet ready: She was joined by Not Okay writer-director Quinn Shepherd and Bustle’s Emma Rosenblum on the red carpet

Deutch stepped out in a stylish sparkly fuchsia spaghetti strap mini dress that fell to mid-thigh.

The actress wore no accessories for the event, other than a small hair clip as the actress posed with her writer-director Quinn Shephard.

She completed her look with a pair of sparkly silver platform pumps for the cutting edge screening.

Zoey’s Look: Deutch stepped out in a stylish sparkly fuchsia spaghetti strap mini dress that fell to mid-thigh

Director and Star: The actress wore no accessories for the event, except for a small hair clip as the actress posed with her writer-director Quinn Shephard

Deutch plays Danni Sanders in Not Okay, a young woman desperate to be known for something.

She gets exactly what she wants when she pretends to be sent to Paris for a writing conference, though her plan takes a turn when a terrorist attack takes place in Paris.

Sanders then becomes an international sensation for seemingly surviving the attack – despite never setting foot in Paris – as her influencer career begins on a lie.

Desperate Danni: Deutch plays Danni Sanders in Not Okay, a young woman desperate for something

Deutch comes from the thriller The Outfit, which came out this spring, and her role as Lily in the TV series Fairfax.

She also has Something From Tiffany’s in post production, where she stars with Shay Mitchell and Javica Leslie.

That film is based on the Melissa Hill novel of the same name, which currently has no release date.

Zoey: Deutch comes from the thriller The Outfit, which was released this spring, and her role as Lily in the TV series Fairfax

Post: She also has Something From Tiffany’s in post-production, where she stars with Shay Mitchell and Javica Leslie

Deutch also has a movie titled Most Dangerous Game, starring Glenn Powell and Tonjha Richardson.

She is also attached to star in a movie currently in development titled Hound.

That film follows her character Callie, a dog groomer who is bitten by a mysterious stray dog ​​and must deal with bizarre changes her body is going through.

Coming soon: Deutch also has a movie titled Most Dangerous Game, starring Glenn Powell and Tonjha Richardson

New Movie: She’s also attached to star in a movie currently in development titled Hound

Writer-Director: Not Okay Writer-Director Quinn Shephard walks the red carpet at the special screening of her new movie