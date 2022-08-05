Zoey Deutch looks retro in a collared dress and Converse sneakers as she leaves hotel in NYC

Zoey Deutch cut a retro-inspired figure as she left her New York City hotel on Thursday afternoon.

The 27-year-old actress appeared in a blue and red patterned maxi dress and a 1970s Peter Pan collar.

To give the look a sporty touch, she donned a pair of black Converse sneakers.

Deutch’s blond dyed hair was parted in the middle and styled in feathered curls.

Deutch got a caffeine boost before her appearance on The Tonight Show and sipped an iced coffee.

Deutch teased her Tonight Show spot on her Instagram, including a fun clip with host Jimmy Fallon.

The duo played audio from What We Do in the Shadows, the hit vampire TV show based on the indie film of the same name.

They pantomized along with the audio in the clip, saluting during the term “rotten soldier” and showing a bucket when the voice says “friend” with a bit of an accent.

Wanting to show off her elegant late-night look, Deutch uploaded a full-body snap of herself rocking a black cocktail dress and white kitten heels.

Searchlight Pictures reposted the funny video of Deutch and Fallon, captioning it: “The Queen herself @zoeydeutch stopped by @fallontonight to chat with @notokaymovie.”

While focusing on her latest project Not Okay, Deutch recently revealed to People that she previously auditioned for the role of Katniss Everdeen in the popular Hunger Games franchise.

“I did a screen test for Katniss, but I knew I wasn’t getting it because in the screen test, he said, ‘Why don’t you read this other part?'” she said. ‘Literal. But yes, it was a bit painful.’

A number of famous actresses auditioned for the lead role in the franchise, including Brie Larson, Shailene Woodley, Emma Roberts and Saoirse Ronan.

It eventually went to Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence.

Deutch’s most recent film Not Okay, which revolves around a woman pretending to be the victim of a vicious attack on social media followers, came out a few days ago.

She stars alongside Dylan O’Brien in the film directed by Hostages actress Quinn Shephard.

The Set It Up actress recently finished shooting Something from Tiffany’s and will soon begin filming Most Dangerous Game.

In Most Dangerous Game, Deutch will reunite with her Set It Up colleague Glen Powell.