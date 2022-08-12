Zoey Deutch Looks Elegant Strolling Around New York City

<!–

Zoey Deutch looked elegant as she walked through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

The actress, 27, slipped into a chic white dress with long puff sleeves and a ruffled collar.

She wore matching platform heels and carried a small purse in her right hand.

She let her long blond hair fall halfway down her back, although she tucked some of it behind her ear to show off her huge white earrings.

She flashed a full, beaming smile as she walked through the chic and trendy New York neighborhood.

Her nails were painted silver and she wore several rings on her hands.

Her appearance came a few weeks after her movie Not Okay premiered on Hulu.

Not Okay revolves around a woman who poses as the victim of a vicious attack on social media followers.

The film stars Dylan O’Brien, Deadpool actor Karan Soni and Blame actresses Nadia Alexander and Quinn Shephard.

Outside of Not Okay, Deutch has several new movies on the way, including Something from Tiffany’s starring Kendrick Sampson and Shay Mitchell.

She will soon begin filming The Most Dangerous Game alongside her Set It Up colleague Glen Powell.

Deutch will also star in the movie Hound about a shy dog ​​groomer who changes after being bitten by one of the dogs she grooms.