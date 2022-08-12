Zoey Deutch Looks Elegant Strolling Around New York City
Zoey Deutch looks elegant as she strolls through New York City in a white puff sleeve dress and platform sandals
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Zoey Deutch looked elegant as she walked through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
The actress, 27, slipped into a chic white dress with long puff sleeves and a ruffled collar.
She wore matching platform heels and carried a small purse in her right hand.
Chic: Zoey Deutch looked elegant while strolling through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday
She let her long blond hair fall halfway down her back, although she tucked some of it behind her ear to show off her huge white earrings.
She flashed a full, beaming smile as she walked through the chic and trendy New York neighborhood.
Her nails were painted silver and she wore several rings on her hands.
Chic: The actress, 27, slipped into a chic white dress with long puff sleeves and a ruffled collar
Monochrome: She wore matching platform heels and carried a small purse in her right hand
Her appearance came a few weeks after her movie Not Okay premiered on Hulu.
Not Okay revolves around a woman who poses as the victim of a vicious attack on social media followers.
The film stars Dylan O’Brien, Deadpool actor Karan Soni and Blame actresses Nadia Alexander and Quinn Shephard.
Grinning: She flashed a full, beaming smile as she walked through the chic and trendy New York neighborhood
The latest: Her appearance came a few weeks after her movie Not Okay premiered on Hulu
Outside of Not Okay, Deutch has several new movies on the way, including Something from Tiffany’s starring Kendrick Sampson and Shay Mitchell.
She will soon begin filming The Most Dangerous Game alongside her Set It Up colleague Glen Powell.
Deutch will also star in the movie Hound about a shy dog groomer who changes after being bitten by one of the dogs she grooms.
Plot: Not Okay revolves around a woman who pretends to be the victim of a vicious attack on social media followers