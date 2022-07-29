Zoey Deutch leads stars attending the Not Okay premiere at Angelika Film Center in NY

Zoey Deutch opted for a spectacular all-blue look on Thursday while attending the premiere of her latest film, Not Okay, at New York’s Angelika Film Center.

The 27-year-old actress – the daughter of actress Lea Thompson and film director Howard Deutch – was visionary in a sapphire blue mini dress that showed off her toned legs, plunging neckline and playful frilly sleeves.

The film’s director, Quinn Shephard, attended the premiere with her, as well as her co-stars Dylan O’Brien, Nadia Alexander and Sarah Yarkin among others.

Deutch put her feet up in a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi blue satin pumps with a crystal buckle to match her striking dress.

Sticking to the sky blue theme, the star wore blue nail polish on her fingers and a delicate shade of light blue eyeshadow on her lids.

The blonde beauty wore her locks parted in the middle and slicked back in a chic bun, and accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings.

While on the red carpet, she posed with film writer and director Quinn Shephard, 27, who looked phenomenal in a sassy bustier-style champagne and a figure-hugging black lace silk dress.

Shephard paired the bold look with black open-toe heels and a chunky gold chain. The star also rocked a sleek wet hair look.

As for glamour, she drew attention to her piercing look with sparkly silver eyeshadow on the inner corners of the eyes.

The ladies were also spotted mingling with Dylan O’Brien, who plays Colin in the film. The 30-year-old actor had a clear vision and wore a neon pink suit over a black tank top.

He paired the outfit with black and white slip-on shoes, a silver necklace and orange-tinted sunglasses. The New Yorker also sported a shabby beard for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Shephard was also seen snapping a photo with Nadia Alexander, 28 – who plays the role of Harper – looking chic in a pinstripe suit, black bustier and matching pointed heels.

Sarah Yarkin, 29, who plays Julie in the film, wore a trendy gray, white and black crop top and matching skirt, which she paired with white socks and black boots.

Negin Farsad, 44, put on a funky display in a geometric patterned dress and white platform sandals. The actress – who portrays Susan in the film – paired the look with orange-framed reading glasses, white dangling earrings and a matching white bag.

Dash Perry, who plays Larson, wore a striped black shirt and faded blue jeans along with black boots to the event.

He accessorized the relaxed outfit with a black belt with a silver buckle.

Karan Soni, 33, wore a summer-friendly floral short-sleeved shirt, brown slacks and burgundy sneakers, while Brennan Brown, 53, looked casually cool in a black blazer, white t-shirt and brown boots.

The cast and Searchlight Pictures president Matthew Greenfield also posed for a photo together.

The comedy drama follows Deutch as Danni Sanders, a young woman desperate to be known for something… which happens when she pretends to be sent to Paris for a writers conference… just before a deadly terror attack.

Sanders then becomes an international sensation for seemingly surviving the attack – despite never setting foot in Paris – as her influencer career begins on a lie.

Not Okay will premiere on the Hulu streaming service on July 29.