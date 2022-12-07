Zoey Deutch dazzles in bright blue gown and black minidress during promo tour for her new film

<!–

Zoey Deutch gave a great example of how to change your outfit on Wednesday during a press tour for her upcoming film in New York City.

The Not Okay star, 28, modeled a suitably themed ‘Tiffany Blue’ dress on her way to appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She later wore a black pinafore dress and knee-high boots when she arrived The Drew Barrymore Show to promote the romantic holiday comedy Something From Tiffany’s.

Her performance on The Drew Barrymore Show premieres Friday.

On the morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Set It Up actress wore a stylish and simple dress with a long A-line skirt.

The lightweight dress’s fitted bodice featured a scoop neckline and ribbed detailing around the waist to mimic the look of a corset style.

The SoCal native simply accessorized with a pair of Tiffany & Co. earrings with dangling pearls.

To complete the look, she wore a pair of strappy stilettos in the same blue color as her dress.

Deutch styled her blonde locks in loose, casual waves and parted them in the middle.

The star and executive producer of the upcoming film sported a light makeup look with hints of rose gold blush and highlighter on her cheeks and a nude pink lip gloss.

She kept her makeup looking the same while changing outfits to talk to host Drew Barrymore.

Deutch wore a black pinafore dress over a Victorian-style sheer white blouse with a black tie tucked under the collar.

She wore a pair of knee-high heeled leather boots to complete the look.

This time she chose to wear a pair of silver rings on both her hands and swapped her earrings for a pair of studs.

On Tuesday, she celebrated the release of her movie by sharing photos of herself in a “Tiffany Blue” outfit with matching makeup and nails.

At the movie premiere last week, the daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress Lea Thompson wore a bright blue Oscar de la Renta dress with dazzling heels.

Something From Tiffany’s is based on the novel of the same name by writer Melissa Hill.

The story follows the protagonist Rachel – played by Deutch – whose life is turned upside down when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she is supposed to be with according to the synopsis.

The film will be the first to be produced by Hello Sunshine – the production company of Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The movie will be officially released for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 9.

Latest project: Something From Tiffany’s is based on the novel of the same name by writer Melissa Hill.