Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas protests against alleged abuse by Nickelodeon execs

Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas protested the alleged abuse of Nickelodeon executives outside the network’s headquarters in Burbank on Thursday.

Speak with TMZthe 30-year-old star explained why she and other protesters chose to demonstrate and why she felt the alleged abuse should be addressed.

When asked why she chose to protest, Nikolas said she wants to “make Nick safe for children because in my personal experience working on Zoey 101, [I] didn’t feel safe.’

The protest comes just weeks after former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy published her memoir, I’m Glad My Mother Died, in which she claimed to have been abused during her time at Nickelodeon.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.

The actress, who co-hosted the protest with her group Eat Predators, claimed she was one of many performers allegedly mistreated during their time with Nickelodeon.

“After hearing so many different stories from different Nick stars, it feels like enough has been enough,” she said.

Nikolas told the outlet that she felt Nickelodeon executives could address the allegations, adding, “I think everyone qualifies if they actually do the right things, but they haven’t even commented.”

The Walking Dead actress then referenced McCurdy’s recently released memoir, stating that “Jennette and all of us deserve an apology.”

The performer said Nickelodeon executives could rectify the situation if they were able to “take responsibility” for the alleged abuse they inflicted on their child performers.

“I want them to apologize to all the Nick stars who have suffered in any way…I’d like them to take responsibility and say they’re sorry.”

Nikolas believes that she and other Nickelodeon stars who were negatively affected by the alleged abuse “shouldn’t be begging for it in any way.”

The artist noted that she was personally involved in the protest that day.

“It felt like if I hadn’t come here, I was going over a lot of my own trauma,” she said.

Nikolas told TMZ that she was pressured into underage drinking during her time at Nickelodeon and even claimed to have received unwanted messages from an executive, in addition to being offered money in exchange for her silence.

She also campaigns to ensure that the stars no longer sign non-disclosure agreements in the future.

The artist said there was “no chance” of restoring her relationship with her former co-star, Jamie Lynn Spears, and said she was “trying to move on” with her days with the network.