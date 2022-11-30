Zoe Saldana stuns in chartreuse satin trousers and sweater while arriving in Brazil for Comic Con

<!–

Zoe Saldana looked stunning in a moss-colored sweater and chartreuse satin pants as she traveled to Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Wednesday.

The Avatar: The Way of Water star, 44, held hands with her husband Marco Perego as they arrived ahead of the 2022 Comic Con Experience.

The New Jersey native wore a monochromatic belt for the rest of her outfit and slipped on white sneakers to complete the look.

The actress wore a taupe-colored fedora hat, a bundle of bracelets around her wrists and a pair of sunglasses hooked onto the neckline of her sweater.

Perego, 43, wore apparently matching sunglasses and the couple both wore masks at the airport.

Her husband looked casual in slightly worn jeans and brown suede boots.

He wore a muted pink short sleeve shirt over a white shirt to show off the tattoos on his arm.

The couple started dating in April 2013 after meeting on a flight and then married a few months later in London.

The actress, who has starred in three of the top five highest-grossing films of all time, shares three children with Perego.

The pair have three sons together – twins Bowie and Cy, both 8, and Zen, 5.

During the three-day convention, the Guardians of the Galaxy alum will speak on a panel for the upcoming Avatar sequel.

The wide release of the first sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere on December 16.

The annual Comic Con Experience kicks off December 1 and runs through the fourth of the month.

Recently, the star has been on a promotional tour for the upcoming movie. On Monday, she appeared on the morning show Good Morning America.

On Tuesday, the Avengers: Infinity War vet visited Univision Studios in Florida.

The star talked about reprising her role as Neytiri in the much-anticipated, long-awaited sequel.

Speaking of the hard work that went into her success, the star told the presenter: “You have to work for your dreams and educate yourself for your dreams because acting is not something you want – it’s a skill that needs to be practiced all the time .’

She further explains: ‘I’m always a student. When I’m not working, I’m studying with my acting consultant – which I’ve been doing since Avatar.”