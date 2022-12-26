Zoe Saldana Rocks a Casual Figure in a Green Sweater and Jeans While Out and About with Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana looked relaxed as she stepped out with husband Marco Perego in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 44-year-old actress donned a mint green sweater and light blue jeans. She added pristine white shoes to the look.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and her silky brown hair fell to the middle of her stomach.

His better half, 43, wore a simple black T-shirt and light-colored jeans. She added brown and black shoes to the outfit.

His brownish blonde hair was parted in the middle and brushed the top of his strong shoulders.

Saldana carried an iced coffee while her man held a shopping bag. A thick necklace dangled down to Marco’s sternum.

Marco and Zoe started dating in 2013 and got married just a few months later. They share three children: eight-year-old Bowie, eight-year-old Cy, and six-year-old Zen.

His appearance came as Avatar 2: The Way of Water did well at the box office.

The movie made $90 million over the holiday weekend and $287 million so far at the domestic box office, according to Variety.

Despite the film’s box office numbers, critics have been more mixed on Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

The plot sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) with his own family on Pandora when a “family threat returns”, forcing Jake to work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.

Some have praised the film’s “spectacular” and “stunning” visuals, while others criticized the plot as “basic” and lamented the three-hour, 12-minute running time.

Brian Viner of the Daily Mail gave the epic a generous four-star review, describing the sequel as “mashing fun” and raving about the impressive special effects.

However, The Guardian Peter Bradshaw he was far less generous in his scathing two-star review, unflinchingly describing the blockbuster as a “very expensive beached whale.”

Exciting: Fans have long been waiting for Avatar’s sequel, The Way Of Water, after the first epic became the highest-grossing movie of all time 13 years ago.

He referred to the original 2009 Avatar film as “groundbreaking”, but said the second epic did not meet the same standards, deeming it a “billion dollar screensaver”.

He wrote: “Plunging us into a disappointment that can hardly be admitted aloud, James Cameron’s soggy new digitized film has washed up like a huge mindless whale.”

“The story, which could fill a 30-minute cartoon, stretches like an artificial intelligence program into a three-hour movie of corny epic.”

In the meantime, the independent awarded Avatar 2 a mid-term review of three stars for the long-awaited sequel, which came 13 years after the groundbreaking original.

Critic Clarisse Loughrey said the Avatar franchise exists more to be “respected than adored” and admitted that she didn’t care for the story, its characters or themes.