Zoe Kravitz shows off knockout legs in tiny shorts as she enjoys NYC smoke break

Zoe Kravitz was spotted taking a smoke break this week enjoying a breath of fresh air in sunny New York City.

The 33-year-old actress, whose parents are Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, showed off her knockout legs in a pair of tiny shorts.

Zoe, who is now dating Magic Mike heartthrob Channing Tatum, slicking her hair back tightly, tossed a fluttering blue open top over a white t-shirt.

Her latest leggy outing comes after she expressed regret for publicly denouncing Will Smith for beating Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Zoe posted an Instagram photo of herself at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the time, writing: ‘and here’s a photo of my dress at the party after the awards ceremony – where apparently we’re screaming profanity and now attacking people onstage. ‘

In a new interview, however, she told the Wall Street Journal: ‘I don’t know what to say now, because I just have to talk about it; I have very complicated feelings about it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay.’

Zoe added, “It’s a scary time to have an opinion or say the wrong things or do controversial art or statements or thoughts or whatever.”

She continued: ‘It’s especially scary because art is about conversation. That should always be the intention in my opinion. Internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is about people putting things out and not taking anything in.’

When Zoe first silenced Will about the Oscars blow in March, she received a torrent of online response from his supporters.

Some commented that when Will’s son Jaden was 15 and Zoe was 25, she told… Additional that he was her “date” at a red carpet event and jokingly called him the “love of my life.”

As anger against Zoe mounted online in March, internet users discovered a 2013 V magazine article in which she gushed about how “handsome” Jaden was at age 14.

Zoe, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, had just acted with Jaden and Will in a science fiction megaflop called After Earth.

“There were times when I hung out with Jaden and thought, I can’t believe you’re 14, I need to check myself, like what I’m saying to you,” Zoe told the magazine.

“He’s got so much personality and so much swag, he’s so much cooler than me. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, when you’re older, you know, we’re going to meet… No, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.’

Will hit Chris onstage at the Oscars in March for making a bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who shaved her head because she has alopecia.

‘Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it,” Chris burst, referring to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore with a shaved head.

Will was initially seen laughing at the joke, but Jada rolled her eyes and stormed onto the stage to punch Chris in the face.

Then Will jumped back to his seat and repeatedly yelled at Chris, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!”

Less than an hour after his outburst, Will received the Best Actor Oscar and a standing ovation for his tearful speech in which he called himself a protector of his family and expressed a desire to be a “vat of love.”

Although he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his speech, he did not offer a public apology to Chris until the following day.

After the awards, he attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and danced to his own song Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It while other partygoers cheered him on.

She then posted her Vanity Fair party dress, adding: “And here’s a photo of my dress at the party after the awards ceremony – where we apparently shout profanity and now attack people on stage.”

When an Instagram user asked in her comments, “You don’t support him in defending his wife?” Zoe replied bluntly, “No.”

Before the Academy could decide what punishment to impose for the incident, Will resigned from the organization.

Although his departure meant he could no longer vote for the Oscars, he was still able to attend the show at the time.

However, since then the Academy has banned him from attending the ceremony for 10 years, although he could still be nominated for an Oscar.

Jada finally landed the blow in June on an alopecia-themed episode of her show Red Table Talk, urging Will and Chris to resolve their differences.

She said, “On Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men will have a chance to heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

Meanwhile, a month after the blow, Will turned up in India, where a… People a source said he planned to meditate, do yoga and focus on spirituality.

In late July, he released a painful apology video for his “unacceptable” behavior at the Oscars, confirming that Chris was “not ready to talk.”

Chris has toured stand-up since the Oscars, but has largely abstained from discussing the blow, saying onstage during an April show, “I’m OK, I’ve got a whole show and I’m not talking about that.” until I get paid.’