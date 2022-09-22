Zoe Kravitz rocks taupe tank top and billowing jeans as she catches up with pal

Zoe Kravitz was the epitome of cool as she enjoyed a walk in the Big Apple on Thursday.

The actress, 33, showed off her trendsetting skills in a taupe spaghetti strap tank top and billowy jeans as she caught up with a friend.

She rocked a pair of fashionable round sunglasses and an off-white hat over her long locks.

Big Apple Styling! Zoe Kravitz was the epitome of cool as she enjoyed a walk in New York on Thursday

Zoe wore a denim jacket over her arms and a brown shopping bag.

She appeared in a good mood while talking to her boyfriend.

As the duo talked, they both flashed happily.

Not seen on the outing was Zoe’s friend Channing Tatum.

Happy campers! The fashionable couple smiled amid their chat

The couple’s romance has continued to blossom and the two were spotted last month on holiday in Italy enjoying a romantic nighttime stroll with their arms lovingly wrapped around each other after dinner at a waterfront restaurant on the island of Ponza. .

Zoe sees the depth of character and a hidden maturity, a person who thinks quite a bit. She is impressed by all of this. They have tremendous respect for each other above and beyond romantic attraction.’

The two first sparked relationship rumors in 2021 after she cast him as tech mogul Slater King in her upcoming 2023 feature film debut P***y Island, saying she thought he was a “feminist.”

Totally ripped off: Zoe pictured with boyfriend Channing Tatum at the 2021 Met Gala

“I wanted to find someone who had never played a dark character before, because I think it’s exciting to watch someone play mostly boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that,” she said. The Wall Street Journal.

“I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid to explore that darkness because he knows he isn’t. That’s why I was attracted to him and wanted to meet him. And I was right.’

Tatum was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan, 41, with whom he shares daughter Everly, nine.

The two split in April 2018 after nine years of marriage, but they are still struggling to resolve the dispute over the Magic Mike franchise’s profits in their divorce. Their next court hearing is scheduled for September 22.

Meanwhile, Zoe was previously married to Love actor Karl Glusman, 34, from 2019 to 2021.