Zoë Foster Blake shows off her glowing complexion as she goes for a stroll in Vaucluse 

Skincare entrepreneur Zoë Foster Blake, 42, shows off her glowing complexion during a walk in the Vaucluse

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:19, 22 August 2022 | Updated: 00:19, 22 August 2022

She built a multimillion dollar beauty empire thanks to the success of her Go To skincare line.

And Zoë Foster Blake, 42, was her own best ad when she showed off her glowing complexion on Sunday while strolling through Sydney’s elite suburb of Vaucluse.

With minimal makeup, the mum of two seemed ready for action as she pounded the pavement in a gray Nike sweater, black leggings and matching sneakers.

Skincare mogul Zoë Foster Blake, 42, (pictured) was her own best ad when she showed off her glowing complexion on Sunday while strolling through Sydney's elite suburb of Vaucluse

She completed her look with trendy sunglasses and delicate gold earrings, while she slid her hair into a bun.

Zoë is one of Australia’s most successful female entrepreneurs, enjoying an $89 million payday last year after selling her majority stake in her Go-To skincare company.

Go-To has experienced huge sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, helping to secure Zoë’s place on the Australian Financial Review Young Rich List.

With minimal makeup, the mum of two looked ready for action as she pounded the pavement in a gray Nike sweater, black leggings and matching sneakers

In August last year, beauty giant BWX Group acquired a majority (50.1 percent) stake in Go-To for $89 million, in a deal that valued the company at $177 million.

The ASX-listed company is also behind Australian skincare brand Sukin and has a lucrative five-year supplier agreement with Chemist Warehouse.

BWX praised Go-To for providing ‘simple, trusted and effective skin care products for the mass market’.

She completed her look with trendy sunglasses and delicate gold earrings, while shoving her hair back in a bun

The term “masstige” refers to mass-produced, inexpensive goods marketed as luxuries.

Zoë would have made about $30 million from the deal, bringing her net worth to an estimated $36 million.

Zoë is married to comedian Hamish Blake and the couple share two children – son Sonny, seven, and daughter Rudy, four.

Zoë is one of Australia's most successful female entrepreneurs, enjoying an $89 million payday last year after selling her majority stake in her Go-To skincare company.

Zoë is married to comedian Hamish Blake (left) and the couple share two children - son Sonny, seven, and daughter Rudy, four

