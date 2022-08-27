Zoe Foster Blake seen with her children Sonny and Rudy at Sydney Airport

<!–

The sky is the limit for multimillionaire beauty entrepreneur Zoë Foster Blake.

The Go-To skincare founder, 42, was seen walking through Sydney Airport on Friday with her two children, son Sonny, eight, and daughter Rudy, five.

Zoë, who was not accompanied by her TV host, husband Hamish Blake, pushed a bright yellow suitcase and carried a large tote bag as she was flanked by her children.

Zoë looked like she was ready to leave as she walked through the domestic terminal, dressed in an oversized brown coat and stylish cream shoes.

The mother of two drew attention to her natural beauty by going makeup-free and pairing it with gold earrings.

Sonny, growing bigger by the day, pushed his own suitcase along.

Zoe, one of Australia’s most successful entrepreneurs, enjoyed an $89 million payday last year after selling her majority stake in Go-To.

Go-To saw huge sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, earning its founder a place on the Australian Financial Review Young Rich List.

In August 2021, beauty giant BWX Group acquired a majority (50.1 percent) stake in Go-To for $89 million, in a deal that valued the company at $177 million.

The ASX-listed company is also behind Australian skincare brand Sukin and has a lucrative five-year supplier agreement with Chemist Warehouse.

BWX praised Go-To for providing ‘simple, trusted and effective skin care products for the mass market’.

The term “masstige” refers to mass-produced, inexpensive goods marketed as luxuries.

Zoë would have made about $30 million from the deal, bringing her net worth to an estimated $36 million.

She married comedian and radio personality Hamish Blake in 2012.

The couple, who previously lived in Melbourne, moved to Sydney last year where they bought an $8.925 million family home in the Eastern Suburbs.