Zoe Foster-Blake looks relaxed on an afternoon stroll with son Sonny in Sydney

Zoë Foster-Blake said last month she had the ‘best’ 40th birthday party ever in Italy and now the author is keeping things quieter in Sydney.

The beauty magnate looked relaxed on Wednesday as she spent some precious mother-son time with eldest child Sonny on an afternoon stroll through the Vaucluse.

The mum of two dressed for comfort against the chilly Sydney weather in a plain white jumper, black leggings and sneakers.

Zoë even pulled down her sleeves to cover her hands from the cold weather exposing just a hint of her yellow sports bra.

She held her eight-year-old’s hands as they strolled through the leafy Sydney suburbs.

The author of The Wrong Girl had a determined look on her face as she powerwalked with the son she shares with her husband, Australian comedian Hamish Blake.

It comes after Hamish revealed that the real reason he was invited to Italy for his wife’s birthday was to be a cameraman.

The 40-year-old comedian shared on Instagram a photo of his beauty guru Zoë and a group of their friends standing in front of a beautiful Italian backdrop.

In the selfie, Hamish was holding two phones and a camera while the group of women posed in the background.

“I’m lucky enough to be on my wife’s late 40th Girls Trip to Italy and don’t worry,” he wrote.

“I know exactly where I stand (outside the camera, 3 meters away with the sun behind me, with at least 5 options per photo, by phone),” he added.

Hamish shares two children with Zoe, son Sonny, eight, and daughter Rudy, five.