Zlatan Ibrahimovic is all smiles as he pulls up to Milan Fashion Week in his Porsche

Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at Milan Fashion Week in traditional ‘Zlatan’ style on Saturday afternoon.

The 40-year-old striker, who has a year left on his deal with AC Milan, is currently sidelined after undergoing ACL surgery in May.

But that didn’t stop the Swede pulling up in his Porsche ahead of the fashion event as he smiled for photographers outside in Milan.

The Swedish striker turns 41 next month and it had been stated that he would bring the curtain down on his 23-year professional career after undergoing knee surgery in May.

However, Ibrahimovic has vowed he will return to football ‘soon’ after signing a one-year extension with AC Milan in July.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Swede said: ‘I’ll be back soon. I’m not retiring, I’m coming back and I’m not giving up’.

The striker has spent three full seasons at Milan since his move from LA Galaxy in 2019 and was an integral member of their Scudetto-winning side last year.

Milan started their title defense in strong fashion, winning four and drawing two before losing a crucial game against Napoli last Sunday.

Their next Serie A test will see them travel to Empoli on Saturday as they continue to push for back-to-back championships.