Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is not ready to retire from football at the age of FORTY

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to retire from professional football, but only if a player emerges ‘stronger’ than him.

The Swedish striker turns 41 next month and it has been rumored that he might make it to the curtain of his 23-year professional career after undergoing knee surgery in May.

However, Ibrahimovic has promised to return to football ‘soon’ after signing a one-year extension with AC Milan in July.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Swede said: ‘I’ll be back soon. I’m not retiring, I’m coming back and I’m not giving up.’

Milan have started strong in their title defense, winning four and drawing two in their first six games. They are currently at 14 points along with Napoli and Atalanta.

However, Ibrahimovic himself didn’t seem too enamored with the Rossoneri’s forwards and vowed he would eventually quit if he saw a player ‘stronger’ than himself come forward.

“If I see a player who is stronger than me, I’m ready to retire. But I haven’t seen a player stronger than me yet,” he said.

“AC Milan have signed a top player to Charles De Ketelaere – give him some time.”

Currently Milan’s favorite centre-forward is former Arsenal and Chelsea player Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman has started the season impressively, scoring three goals in his six appearances.

However, the new signing Divock Origi, who was allowed to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, has not yet got off the ground. Some are already writing off his career in Milan.