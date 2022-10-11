Zion Williamson on the criticism over his weight: ‘I was in dark places at times’

The toll became so heavy that Williamson could barely mask the tension. After a home game one night, walking out of the Smoothie King Center, he ran into Pelican’s assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, a close friend and confidant. “Hey, are you okay?” she asked. “No,” Williamson replied, “I am not.” “And when he said no, he just fell into my arms,” Weatherspoon says. A long conversation ensued—part counseling session, part pep talk, unconditional support mixed with moments of hard love. And many tears were shed along the way. -through Illustrated Sports / 11 October 2022