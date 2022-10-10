Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league are into anime but won’t admit it

At first the game was called a defensive goaltending against Williamson, but he showed his athleticism when he chased Patrick Williams on a layup attempt and spat out his shot. It showed Williamson’s bounce was back on that end of the floor. A minute later, Williamson caught the ball on the right wing, face up, took a hard dribble with his right hand to blast through Williams and exploded for a two-handed slam. In 15 minutes, Williamson had 13 points and four rebounds. He was 4-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line. If his percentage of free throws can increase this season (he shoots 68% for his career), Williamson could get even more dangerous this season. -through ESPN / October 5, 2022