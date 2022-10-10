Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league are into anime but won’t admit it
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 No worries about rust from Zion Williamson
🏀 Trey Murphy gets 7 threes! Will there be more space inside?
🏀 Injuries begin to pile up for the Pelicans
No need to worry about Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy takes 7-3s
Final: Pelicans 111, Spurs 97
Murphy 27 points (7-10 3PT) & 8 rebs
Marshall 15 points & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 14 points & 5 rebs
Williamson 8 points, 9 rebs & 5 assts
Pels improves to 3-0 in preseason 9:15 pm
Assuming Zion Williamson is ready for the night, here’s his final stat line:
8 points
9 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
1 block
3-7 FG
1-1 3PT
1-2 FT
24 minutes – 8:48 PM
What should the final figures of Pels starters be:
Trey: 27p, 7r, 2a, 10/14 FG, 7/10 3P
Zion: 8d, 9r, 5a
JQ: 14d, 5c, 2a
Herb: 3p, 3s, 2a
Devonte: 11p, 6a, 3/7 3P – 20:39
Pelicans just pour it ON. The lead exploded to 79-57 after a run of threes – Trey’s to 7 made triples on the night. And Zion Williamson completes the box score in other ways:
8 points
9 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
1 block
1 three – 8:36 PM
Zion Williamson checks out with 24 minutes played. Willie Green said he wanted starters in their mid-20s tonight.
Zion leaves with 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 1 steal on 3/7 FG. He was 1/2 of the line and made his only attempt of 3 points. Created a lot of open looks. – 8:35 pm
The quality of the second half was so much better after some early turnovers. Really good half – even against a bad team. Great recognition in the transition from Zion to Trey hitting early and then Trey makes an extra pass to Graham in corner. -MP- 8:35 pm
I’ve always thought that the best signature shoe designs embody and feel the player as an extension of their style and game.
The Zion 2 nails that imo. pic.twitter.com/OJvXdjEccA – 20:32
Yeah, I’m not at all worried about anything with Zion after this preseason – 20:28
Zion was visibly frustrated after being called out for his second offensive foul. The way he is headed was a big storyline before his foot injury. Lest we forget… youtube.com/watch?v=J9VkDJ… – 8:25 PM
End of 1st Half: Pelicans 50, Spurs 44
Murphy 18 points (4-7 3PT)
Valanciunas 7 points & 5 rebs
Williamson 6 points (2-6 FG), 6 rebs & 4 assts
Marshall 7 points – 20:04
Tre Jones knocked on his you know what on a Zion Williamson ride at the buzzer. Several teammates came by to check on Tre, but he got up on his own.
Pelicans lead 50-44 at halftime. – 20:04
Zion Williamson was shocked that he didn’t get a whistle on his drive to end the first half and put his hands in front of his face for a moment.
Pelicans were up 50-44 at halftime. – 20:03
You can fully see the Zion Williamson effect on these wide open 3’s getting the Pels. Now imagine that with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum out there with him. Please let’s just go to opening night – 19:46
The amount of open cans Zion generates for the Pelicans attack is insane. – 19:42
You can see how much sense it makes for Zion to do DHOs with the guards or other primary scorers – will force Zion’s man to perimeter to contest someone like BI or CJ pulling up, leaving gaps for Zion’s drives. A way to keep up with the top level attacking players. -MP- 7:17 pm
Pelican appetizers:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas- 18:19
A casual reminder that…
– Joel Embiid is the most prolific per-36 scorer in NBA history.
– Zion Williamson is the most efficient volume scorer in NBA history.
– 9 of the top 11 all-time per-36 scorers are active.
The league is in a great place. pic.twitter.com/dUro5jxIYv – 11:40 am
good to see Zion still destroying people with that high post rip move – 10:57 am
At first the game was called a defensive goaltending against Williamson, but he showed his athleticism when he chased Patrick Williams on a layup attempt and spat out his shot. It showed Williamson’s bounce was back on that end of the floor. A minute later, Williamson caught the ball on the right wing, face up, took a hard dribble with his right hand to blast through Williams and exploded for a two-handed slam. In 15 minutes, Williamson had 13 points and four rebounds. He was 4-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line. If his percentage of free throws can increase this season (he shoots 68% for his career), Williamson could get even more dangerous this season. -through ESPN / October 5, 2022
Zion Williamson’s show is officially back. Even if only for a visit in the preseason. The New Orleans Pelicans attacker returned to court on Tuesday night, scoring 13 points in a 15-minute appearance at the United Center in a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls. Earlier on Tuesday, Williamson told ESPN his mentality was to treat this as just another preseason game, but admitted it was hard to ignore the messages his phone blew up and popped up on social media about the year plus that. he missed. -through ESPN / October 5, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Brandon Ingram (toe pain) and Trey Murphy (foot pain) out. CJ McCollum inside. Naji Marshall gets the start for the Pelicans with Zion, CJ, Herb and JV. -through Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 4, 2022