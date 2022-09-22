Zimbabwe rope in Steve Kirby as bowling coach ahead of T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe have appointed Steve Kirby as their new bowling coach. He is expected to join the side ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Kirby, 44, had a long county career in England as a fast bowler with experience of 348 matches across formats: 167 first-class, 104 list A and 77 T20 matches. He then took up coaching there and last served as bowling coach at Somerset, one of the sides he played for.

Kirby also worked with current Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton at Derbyshire.

“I have ambitions to be the very best coach I can be and international cricket is something I really want to be involved in,” Kirby was quoted as saying in a Zimbabwe Cricket statement. “I’ve worked really well with Dave Houghton in the past when we were in Derbyshire and when this position presented itself I felt I couldn’t turn it down.

“The size of the role is hugely exciting because not only will I be working with the national XI, but I will also be involved in the whole pathway structure across the country.”

Kirby won the County Championship with Yorkshire and also represented Gloucestershire, Leicestershire and the MCC. During his time with Gloucestershire, Kirby was also punished for ball-tampering – he received a suspended ban for deliberately rolling the ball across the car park during a match against Glamorgan after going to retrieve it.

“We are delighted to confirm Steve as our Bowling Coach for the senior men’s team,” said ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza. “He has done incredibly well as a player and coach in county cricket over the years and as we look to continue to strengthen all facets of our game and improve our performance at the highest level, we consider ourselves privileged and fortunate to have him as part of our technical set-up.”

Overall, he took 572 first-class wickets at 28.74, 142 in List A at 27.90 and another 83 in T20s at an economy rate of 7.56.