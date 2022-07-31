Zim vs Ind 2022 – Deepak Chahar returns for Zimbabwe ODIs, KL Rahul still unavailable
Tripathi had received his first call-up to India for the T20Is against Ireland in June, but failed to make the playing XI. While he has made a name for himself for his exploits in T20s, particularly in the IPL, Tripathi also has a pretty good track record in the 50-over format: in 43 List A games, he has 1209 runs at an average of 31, 00. In the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 199 runs in five matches at 49.75.