Zidane Iqbal is set to stay at Manchester United this season as Erik ten Hag wants him to progress

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to keep midfielder Zidane Iqbal to aid his progress, while goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is poised to join Wycombe.

The teenage midfielder made his acquaintance with United fans last season when he made his Champions League professional debut in December in a 1-1 draw against Young Boys.

Zidane signed a new long-term deal to stay at Old Trafford last month and has excelled in United’s pre-season appearances this summer.

The 19-year-old didn’t look out of place when he came on in Man United’s 4-0 win against Liverpool earlier this month against the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

His progress over the past 12 months has seen him play for the Iraqi national team in World Cup qualifiers against Iran and Lebanon from the bench.

Meanwhile, Bishop seems destined to sign for League One side Wycombe, looking for more experience.

The 22-year-old was loaned to Mansfield last season, where he made 46 league appearances when the team failed to promote to League One after losing the play-off final.

As well as making four new signings, a number of players such as Andreas Perriera, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are all on their way to the Old Trafford exit.

The Ten Hag team will open the new campaign on August 7 with a home game against Brighton.