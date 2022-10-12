Zibanejad scores a pair, Rangers beat Lightning in opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a decisive power play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in Tuesday night’s season opener.

Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers kick off the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from the Eastern Conference finals in June.

Steven Stamkos scored a power play goal for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves.

Zibanejad, who scored a shorthanded goal early in the second period, gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead in 5:11 of the third with a weak shot from the left circle on a pass from Artemi Panarin. It gave Panarin, who started his fourth season in New York, 250 points with the Rangers.

Goodrow made it 3-1 when he deflected Ryan Lindren’s long shot from the left point past Vasilevskiy with 9 minutes to go.

The Rangers defeated the Lightning 14-8 in a scoreless first period and 18-8 in the second.

The Lightning, who has topped the NHL with 291 power play goals over the past five seasons, got their first man advantage of the game early in the second period. However, seconds after Vasilevskiy stopped two short slapshots from Chris Kreider, Zibanejad skated from the right side, bypassed the keeper’s poke check and lifted a backhander into the top left corner at 3:25 to put the Rangers on 1-. 0.

Tampa Bay held a 5-on-3 lead for 2 minutes when K’Andre Miller (tripping) and Goodrow (elbows) were called for penalties with about 12 minutes left in the middle period. The Lightning took advantage when Stamkos fired a single shot from center on a pass from Nikita Kucherov to equalize at 9.09am.

The Rangers got into the power play later in the period when Vasilevskiy was out of position and Kreider had an open net on the left, but defender Mikhail Sergachev skated over and stopped Kreider’s chance with his stick with 6 minutes to go. Vasilevskiy then slipped, denying Kreider’s attempt on the sequel.

Vasilevskiy stopped a shot from Barclay Goodrow with just over 11 minutes left in the first. On the other hand, Shesterkin stoned an attempt by Nick Paul from the right 20 seconds later, then denied Brandon Hagel’s follow-up.

Vasilevskiy also knocked down two tries next to Jacob Trouba at about 6:45 am, then made a save on the right pad to negate Chris Kreider’s deflection from the left doorstep on a Rangers powerplay with 2:40 remaining.

OPENERS

The Rangers improved to 13-12-5 when they opened the season at home. The Lightning fell to 4-5-0 at the start of the season on the road.

LEADERS

The Rangers named Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, and Goodrow as alternate captains. All four had the same role last season, along with Ryan Strome and Jacob Trouba. Strome signed with Anaheim as a free agent offseason and Trouba was elevated to captain.

TOO FEW

The Lightning were without D Zach Bogosian and C Anthony Cirelli, both recovering from surgery. They were also missing D Ian Cole, who was suspended pending an investigation into social media allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman when she was a minor.

Rangers RW Vitali Kravtsov went into the locker room midway through the first period after being knocked down by Lightning defender Victor Hedman and hitting the shelves. The Rangers announced early in the second period that he would not be returning to the game due to an upper body injury.

LAST SEASON

The Rangers won all three meetings in the regular season last year and then won the first two games in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Lightning then trailed 2-0 in Game 3 before rallying to win four consecutive games to return to the Stanley Cup final for the third year in a row.

NEXT ONE

Lightning: At Columbus on Friday night to continue a three-game trip.

Rangers: Thursday night in Minnesota to open a two-game trip.